PHP Agency, Inc. Supporting Layla's Legacy

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, PHP Agency, Inc. ("PHP") will be sponsoring the 2nd Annual Gold Gala Auction and Dinner for Layla's Legacy, a charity organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding for the fight against Pediatric Medulloblastoma. The Gala will be held on Sept. 28, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Vouv Dallas.

Pediatric Medulloblastoma is the most common malignant brain tumor in children age four and younger, with survival rates largely dependent on the tumor's size, location, and whether or not it has spread to other parts of the brain or spine.

This year, PHP elected to sponsor Layla's Legacy. The goal is to provide financial support to the charity's mission for innovative pediatric brain cancer research. Major advancements in brain cancer treatment have stagnated over the past 30 years, which means funding, research, and treatments available to children are extremely limited.

This is what inspired Layla's mother, Sara Stamp, to create the organization.

Jennifer Bet-David, EVP of Operations at PHP, says charitable giving has been a fundamental aspect of PHP since its inception. Many fundraising campaigns have been created for different charities over the last 10 years, with efforts focused on bringing relief to abused women and children, cancer victims, and fallen officers.

"I became friends with Sara while attending Layla's birthday party with my son," said Jennifer. "He was in the same class as Layla, and he was a close friend of hers before she passed." Earlier this year, a mutual friend extended an invitation to sponsor Layla's Legacy. Jennifer knew PHP would be a great candidate to step up and help support the cause.

The importance of raising funds for children with rare conditions can't be understated. To date, PHP has raised more than half a million dollars in charitable donations, and with the help of more than 100 offices in 49 states, it has touched the lives of many Americans across the country.

"We're proud to continue the tradition of giving back to those in need by supporting charitable events in our offices across the country," said Jennifer. "And we hope this inspires others to provide similar assistance to the many charities that need help."

The race to find a cure for rare conditions such as Pediatric Medulloblastoma is far from over. Continued support through donations and sponsorships is critical to the success of organizations such as Layla's Legacy. To donate directly, click here.

About PHP Agency, Inc.

PHP Agency, Inc. is a national financial services organization founded in 2009 by Patrick Bet-David. PHP partners with some of the world's leading insurance and annuity carriers and provides a part-time or full-time opportunity to those wishing to pursue careers as life insurance agents. To date, PHP has over 11,000 licensed agents and has served more than 200,000 families. The company is privately held and headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Contact: Tigran Bekian (Marketing Director) Tigran@phpagency.com

SOURCE PHP Agency, Inc.