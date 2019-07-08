Phreesia Launches Initial Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phreesia, Inc. ("Phreesia"), a leading patient intake management platform, today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of its common stock. Phreesia is offering 7,812,500 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Certain selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,171,875 additional shares of common stock. Phreesia intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PHR."

J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering as representatives of the underwriters. Allen & Company LLC and Piper Jaffray are acting as passive book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204; from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10152, telephone: 1-800-326-5897; or from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: 1-800-621-0687.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

