Phreesia Names Dr. Mark Smith, Former CEO of the California HealthCare Foundation, to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phreesia, the nation's leading patient intake management platform, is pleased to announce it has named Mark Smith, MD, MBA, as the newest member of its board of directors, effective immediately. Dr. Smith, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare improvement and health policy, is the founding president and former CEO of the California HealthCare Foundation, a philanthropic organization focused on improving the health of Californians, which he led from 1996 to 2013.

"I've always been very interested in how modern technology can be applied to make healthcare more affordable, more convenient, higher-quality and more reliable," said Dr. Smith. "Phreesia is a perfect example of how IT can fulfill those goals, and I'm committed to helping them continue to excel."

Dr. Smith is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco; a Visiting Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health; and Co-chair of the Health Care Payment Learning & Action Network's Guiding Committee, a project aimed at accelerating the healthcare system's move from volume to value.

Prior to leading CHCF, Dr. Smith held a range of healthcare leadership roles, including at the Kaiser Family Foundation, where he oversaw programs in HIV, reproductive health and other areas, and at Johns Hopkins University, where he served as Associate Director of AIDS Services. He was elected to the Institute of Medicine in 2001 and chaired its Committee on the Learning Healthcare System, which produced the landmark 2012 report, "Best Care at Lower Cost."

"We're thrilled to have Dr. Smith join our board," said Phreesia CEO Chaim Indig. "He has deep clinical expertise, an extensive policy background and he has spent years working on behalf of underserved populations. His valuable perspective will help us navigate the changes in healthcare and achieve our mission of creating a better, more engaging healthcare experience."

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. To learn how Phreesia can give you the capacity for more, visit phreesia.com.

