PhRMA Ad Shows That in Combating COVID-19, Science is How We Get Back to Normal

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's biopharmaceutical companies are working around the clock to combat a common enemy: COVID-19. As the fight to research and develop innovative treatments and vaccines advances, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) is pleased to share a new TV ad, highlighting how the biopharmaceutical industry is working together to help end the global pandemic. Beginning today, the ad will appear on national cable and broadcast channels as well as online.

In the ad, three scientists detail how the biopharmaceutical industry is making progress to develop treatment and vaccine candidates against COVID-19 by collaborating in ways the industry has never done before.

The biopharmaceutical industry has made incredible progress in a matter of weeks, as there are now several vaccine candidates along with potential therapeutics that have shown positive results. Today, there are over 1,200 clinical trials for treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Already, there are 13 vaccines in active clinical trials with over 120 in preclinical testing; these trials are occurring across 45 states and the District of Columbia.

In creating this ad, PhRMA is proud to highlight several inspiring scientists that represent the more than 140,000 researchers across the country who are looking for vaccines, treatments and cures for coronavirus and other diseases. The three scientists in this ad also reflect the strong role women play in the life sciences industry, where women account for nearly half of the workforce up from just a third in 1990.

