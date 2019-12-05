PhRMA Names Anne Esposito Senior Vice President of Federal Advocacy

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) named Anne Esposito as senior vice president of federal advocacy, effective January 2020. Esposito will oversee the association's federal government affairs and succeeds Scott Olsen, who is retiring.

"Anne's extensive experience provides her with the strategic leadership needed to build upon our successful advocacy to advance public policy reforms that address patient affordability challenges and foster innovation," said PhRMA president and CEO Stephen J. Ubl. "Her ability to work on a bipartisan basis with stakeholders across the health care system is a vital addition to the association."

Esposito is a seasoned government relations strategist with more than 20 years of policy and political expertise in the public and private sector. Following several years at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, she went to Capitol Hill where she advised members of Congress on health policy and other issues. Esposito has held leadership positions at several large and small biopharmaceutical companies, and most recently served as vice president of global government affairs for Indivior Inc.

"I look forward to engaging with policymakers and leading the established, talented federal team at PhRMA to advance bipartisan solutions to the health care challenges facing America today," said Esposito. "I am grateful for this opportunity and excited to support the biopharmaceutical industry and its critical role in developing new life-saving and life-changing therapies."

Esposito is a past president and member of Women in Government Relations.

Esposito received a B.A. in International Relations/Latin American Studies from the University of Delaware, and a Master of Health Science from John Hopkins University, where she graduated with honors.

About PhRMA

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) represents the country's leading innovative biopharmaceutical research companies, which are devoted to discovering and developing medicines that enable patients to live longer, healthier, and more productive lives. Since 2000, PhRMA member companies have invested more than $900 billion in the search for new treatments and cures, including an estimated $79.6 billion in 2018 alone.

Connect with PhRMA

For information on how innovative medicines save lives, please visit:

www.PhRMA.org

www.Innovation.org

www.GoBoldly.com

www.Facebook.com/PhRMA

www.Twitter.com/PhRMA

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

Related Links

http://www.phrma.org

