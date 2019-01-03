Phrozen Transform, the SLA Printer with the Largest Build Volume, Hit Kickstarter Goal of $30,000 in 3 Minutes

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phrozen Transform, the LCD SLA printer with the largest build volume among consumer-grade SLA printers, reached its Kickstarter funding goal of USD$30,000 in 3 minutes. Created by Phrozen, a team of Taiwanese 3D printing experts, the printer can build a print taller than a 2-liter bottle of coke with a 40cm Z-axis and a 13.3" panel. It also offers optional dual 5.5" panels for users to print a design on two plates, cutting the printing time by half. The campaign is now over 1,000% funded.

Seeing users' demand for making large prints, Ray Wu, the co-founder of Phrozen explained his motivation of designing Phrozen "We've seen many great designs limited by the low build volumes. Phrozen Transform is designed to solve this problem. We make the quality of printed products better, more stable and stronger. We also develop dual 5.5" panels for small and fine designs; users can print two plates at the same time to double the efficiency and output."

The largest build volume among average printers

Phrozen Transform's 40cm Z-axis is nearly twice the length of other printers in its class, and it comes with a large 13.3" panel (the most common size on the market today is 8.9"), making a build volume of 29.2 x 16.5 x 40 cm3. In addition to the large volume, Phrozen Transform is efficient and accurate enough with a 76μm XY resolution. The Z-axis is enhanced with extra-thick aluminum alloy CNC structure and dual linear rails with ball screws (a configuration usually reserved for industrial machines costing USD$5,000) to be ultra-stable during printing.

Switch between a 13.3" panel and dual 5.5" panels in 30 seconds

While most SLA printers have a single-size panel, Phrozen Transform offers a default 13.3" panel and an optional dual 5.5" panel that can be easily changed in 30 seconds, thanks to its unique Fast LCD Adaptor, users can easily switch between panels of two sizes in 30 seconds. The dual panel design is created for making fine models such as jewelry design, raising the XY resolution to 47μm.

Parallel light emission and high-quality prints

Besides the Z-axis and the build volume, a stable light source is also crucial to the quality of printing. The Phrozen team exclusively developed the ParaLED™ Optical Engine, which reduces the emission angle of the light source to be parallel and increases the efficiency of light penetration through the panel.

Now on Kickstarter

Campaign duration: Dec. 05 - Jan. 25

Kickstarter link: https://kck.st/2Pk8fo5

Press kit: http://bit.ly/PhrozenTpresskit

About the Phrozen team

Phrozen is a Taiwanese team dedicated to 3D printing for over 5 years. Including Phrozen Transform, they have released 7 generations of printers, and they are committed to making technological breakthroughs every year. The Phrozen series has been widely adopted in dentistry, jewelry design, product prototyping, and miniature design.

