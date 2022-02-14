PHX MINERALS INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

News provided by

PHX MINERALS INC.

Feb 14, 2022, 16:15 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED DEC. 31, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • Royalty production volumes for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 increased 23% to 1,225 Mmcfe from 998 Mmcfe in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 and total production volumes for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 decreased 4% to 2,128 Mmcfe from 2,212 Mmcfe in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Net income in the first fiscal quarter of 2022 was $6.7 million, or $0.20 per share, as compared to net loss of ($0.6) million, or ($0.03) per share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and net loss of ($3.8) million, or ($0.14) per share, in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the first quarter of 2022 increased to $4.4 million from $2.9 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and increased from $4.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021.
  • Total debt was increased to $20.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, in order to fund an acquisition of developed minerals targeting the Haynesville, a 14% increase from $17.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2021. The borrowing base increased to $32.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2021, a 16% increase from $27.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Total debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.16x at Dec. 31, 2021.
  • For the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 through Jan. 31, 2022, closed on the acquisition of 2,151 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma and the Haynesville play of East Texas and Louisiana for approximately $13.8 million in cash and 1.5 million shares of PHX common stock.

(1)       This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "As we move into PHX's fiscal year 2022, you will note our first quarter 2022 results clearly demonstrate the traction we continue to gain from our mineral acquisition strategy, with royalty volumes increasing and working interest volumes declining. This is a direct result of our previously announced mineral acquisitions and the sale of legacy working interest properties, on which we closed last October and November. This is a methodical process that involves divesting mature non-operated working interest properties and redeploying the cash proceeds into acquiring minerals in our core basins, the SCOOP and Haynesville, with high rock quality attributes and active drilling under reputable and credit worthy operators.  These mineral acquisitions provide immediate royalty volumes and cash flow along with an inventory of drilling locations that, as these locations are developed in the near future, will contribute additional growing royalty volumes and cash flow. I would also like to point out that the non-producing locations we have purchased over the last two years are being converted to producing wells at a faster pace than we expected during our underwriting process, which validates our strategy.

"This buy and sell high grading process generates a dynamic of declining working interest volumes, with no capital allocated to the working interest assets to increase production and slowly divesting of lower valued mature working interest properties, while materially growing our royalty volumes through the acquisition process. This dynamic is dramatically highlighted when you consider year-over-year royalty volumes have grown by over 60% and non-operated working interest volumes have declined year-over-year by 33%. We project that royalty volumes will represent more than 75% of overall corporate volumes by the end of fiscal year 2024 as our inventory of undrilled locations are developed. This will drive better margins, decrease lease operating expense, grow cash flow and generate an attractive return on capital employed.

"You see this materializing in the first quarter 2022 with impressive reported net income and earnings per share. You will see our financial results only improve from here as our low value hedges roll off and royalty volumes continue to increase in the coming quarters.

"We have a great partner in Independent Bank, who understands our strategy and has demonstrated their willingness to grow with us, a strong balance sheet and more than ample deal flow in which to allocate our free cash flow. We are confident that the almost $50.0 million of mineral acquisitions we have closed over the last two years will continue to bear fruit in the coming quarters, which will help achieve our ultimate goal of building shareholder value."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS


First Quarter Ended

First Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Mcfe Sold

2,128,248


2,074,334

Average Sales Price per Mcfe

$

6.43

$

3.10

Gas Mcf Sold

1,574,265


1,475,456

Average Sales Price per Mcf

$

5.52

$

2.34

Oil Barrels Sold

48,074


58,675

Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

74.39

$

39.90

NGL Barrels Sold

44,256


41,138

Average Sales Price per Barrel

$

32.11

$

15.20

Total Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold

Oil Bbls Sold

NGL Bbls Sold

Mcfe Sold

12/31/2021

1,574,265


48,074


44,256


2,128,248

9/30/2021

1,609,101


54,043


46,369


2,211,570

6/30/2021

1,879,343


55,492


46,753


2,492,813

3/31/2021

1,735,820


56,269


37,228


2,296,802

12/31/2020

1,475,456


58,675


41,138


2,074,334

Royalty Interest Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold

Oil Bbls Sold

NGL Bbls Sold

Mcfe Sold

12/31/2021

949,523


25,996


19,953


1,225,220

9/30/2021

705,397


29,442


19,364


998,230

6/30/2021

908,471


31,095


18,255


1,204,571

3/31/2021

924,969


31,768


19,088


1,230,105

12/31/2020

487,925


27,840


14,948


744,653

Working Interest Production for the last five quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold

Oil Bbls Sold

NGL Bbls Sold

Mcfe Sold

12/31/2021

624,742


22,078


24,303


903,028

9/30/2021

903,704


24,601


27,005


1,213,340

6/30/2021

970,872


24,397


28,498


1,288,242

3/31/2021

810,851


24,501


18,140


1,066,697

12/31/2020

987,531


30,835


26,190


1,329,681

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



First Quarter Ended

First Quarter Ended


Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

    Working Interest Sales

$

5,966,645

$

3,907,524

    Royalty Interest Sales

$

7,720,519

$

2,517,455

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$

13,687,164

$

6,424,979









Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$

78,915

$

1,433

Total Revenue

$

16,602,247

$

6,172,376









LOE per Mcfe

$

0.59

$

0.48

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe

$

0.57

$

0.62

Production Tax per Mcfe

$

0.32

$

0.13

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$

0.98

$

0.83

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$

0.08

$

0.15

DD&A per Mcfe

$

0.74

$

1.09

Total Expense per Mcfe

$

3.28

$

3.30









Net Income (Loss)

$

6,682,249

$

(596,720)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

4,416,105

$

2,915,206









Cash Flow from Operations

$

8,637,990

$

471,381

CapEx - Drilling & Completing

$

192,677

$

128,083

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$

11,643,827

$

7,869,746









Borrowing Base

$

32,000,000

$

30,000,000

Debt

$

20,000,000

$

27,000,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)

1.16


2.93

     (1)       This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

The Company recorded first quarter 2022 net income of $6,682,249, or $0.20 per share, as compared to a net loss of ($596,720), or ($0.03) per share, in the first quarter 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and an increase in non-cash gain on derivative contracts, partially offset by a loss on asset sales.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $7,262,185, or 113%, for the first quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding 2021 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 136%, 86% and 111%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes of 7% and 8%, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in oil volumes of 18%.

The royalty production volumes increase during the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021, as compared to the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, resulted from acquisition wells in the Haynesville Shale and SCOOP plays coming online.  The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Eagle Ford Shale and divestiture of low-value legacy working interest in Oklahoma.

The Company had a net gain on derivative contracts of $2,836,168 in the first fiscal 2022 quarter, as compared to a net loss of ($254,036) in the first fiscal 2021 quarter. Net gain on derivative contracts excludes $2,688,091 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net gain on derivative contracts was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being more beneficial in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices.

The 1% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the first fiscal 2022 quarter, relative to the first fiscal 2021 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $676,889, or 30%, in the first fiscal 2022 quarter to $0.74 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.09 per Mcfe in the first fiscal 2021 quarter. Of the DD&A decrease, $735,649 was a result of a $0.35 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $58,760 resulting from production increasing 3% in the first fiscal 2022 quarter. The rate decrease was mainly due to an increase in reserves during the first fiscal 2022 quarter, as compared to the first fiscal 2021 quarter.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the first fiscal quarter of 2022, the Company converted 68 gross (0.19 net) wells to producing status and had 54 gross (0.25 net) wells in progress added across its mineral position.

At Jan. 31, 2022, the Company had a total of 65 gross wells (0.42 net wells) in progress across its mineral positions and 18 gross active permitted wells. As of Jan. 31, 2022, there were 20 rigs operating on the Company's acreage and 92 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage.











Bakken/






























Three

Arkoma


















SCOOP

STACK

Forks

Stack

Fayetteville

Haynesville

Other

Total

As of 1/31/22:































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage

30


7


1


3


-


23


1


65

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage

0.02


0.04


0.00


0.03


-


0.33


-


0.42

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:

10


3


2


2


-


-


1


18

































As of 1/31/22:































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

9


4


-


1


-


4


2


20

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

20


20


11


1


-


27


13


92

Leasing Activity

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company leased 175 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $546 and an average royalty of 22%.








Bakken/






























Three

Arkoma


















SCOOP

STACK

Forks

Stack

Fayetteville

Haynesville

Other

Total

During Three Months Ended 12/31/21:































Net Mineral Acres Leased

80


1


-


-


-


-


94


175

Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre

$

1,046

$

2,500


-


-


-


-

$

333

$

546

Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre

24%

20%


-

-


-


-

20%

22%

ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 through Jan. 31, 2022, the Company purchased 2,151 net royalty acres for $13,788,632 and 1,519,481 shares of PHX common stock and sold 7,201 of predominantly undeveloped and unleased net mineral acres for $2,088,856.








Bakken/






























Three

Arkoma


















SCOOP

STACK

Forks

Stack

Fayetteville

Haynesville

Other

Total

For the period ended 1/31/22:(1)































Net Mineral Acres Purchased

451


-


-


-


-


966


-


1,417

Net Royalty Acres Purchased

558


-


-


-


-


1,593


-


2,151

Price per Net Royalty Acre

$

7,031


-


-


-


-

$

9,129


-

$

8,585

Net Mineral Acres Sold

-


-


-


-


-


-


7,201


7,201

Net Royalty Acres Sold

-


-


-


-


-


-


7,701


7,701

Price per Net Royalty Acre

-


-


-


-


-


-

$

271

$

271

     (1)       First quarter 2022 through Jan. 31 2022.

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, the Company sold 708 gross working interest wells (17.27 net wells).

For the Period Ended

Proceeds ($)

P&A Liability

(Net Value $)

Gross Wells

Net Wells

Dec. 31, 2021

$

4,625,000

$

691,225


708


17.27

















FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results at 11:00 a.m. EST on Feb. 15, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13726336.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations


Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2021

2020

Revenues:

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales

$

13,687,164

$

6,424,979

Lease bonuses and rental income

78,915


1,433

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

2,836,168


(254,036)


16,602,247


6,172,376

Costs and expenses:






Lease operating expenses

1,256,011


1,004,412

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,213,604


1,280,965

Production taxes

678,947


276,026

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,583,760


2,260,649

Provision for impairment

5,585


-

Interest expense

176,719


301,898

General and administrative

2,095,557


1,731,097

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

2,147,815


(16,951)

Total costs and expenses

9,157,998


6,838,096

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

7,444,249


(665,720)








Provision (benefit) for income taxes

762,000


(69,000)








Net income (loss)

$

6,682,249

$

(596,720)
























Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.20

$

(0.03)








Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:






Common shares

32,895,631


22,378,146

Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares

232,091


178,090


33,127,722


22,556,236








Dividends declared per share of






common stock and paid in period

$

0.01

$

0.01








Dividends declared per share of






common stock and to be paid in quarter ended March 31

$

0.015

$

0.01








Balance Sheets


Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,559,350

$

2,438,511

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

8,020,067


6,428,982

allowance for uncollectable accounts)






Refundable income taxes

-


2,413,942

Other

1,333,279


942,082

Total current assets

10,912,696


12,223,517








Properties and equipment at cost, based on






   successful efforts accounting:






Producing natural gas and oil properties

249,861,777


319,984,874

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

54,960,073


40,466,098

Other

883,310


794,179


305,705,160


361,245,151

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(195,971,382)


(257,643,661)

Net properties and equipment

109,733,778


103,601,490








Operating lease right-of-use assets

585,888


607,414

Other, net

570,072


578,593

Total assets

$

121,802,434

$

117,011,014








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

612,387

$

772,717

Derivative contracts, net

6,413,308


12,087,988

Income taxes payable

499,939


334,050

Current portion of operating lease liability

133,614


132,287

Accrued liabilities and other

2,047,437


1,809,337

Total current liabilities

9,706,685


15,136,379








Long-term debt

20,000,000


17,500,000

Deferred income taxes, net

709,906


343,906

Asset retirement obligations

2,157,289


2,836,172

Derivative contracts, net

132,569


1,696,479

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

755,433


789,339








Total liabilities

33,461,882


38,302,275








Stockholders' equity:






Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 54,000,500






shares authorized and 34,405,287 issued at Dec. 31, 2021;






36,000,500 shares authorized and 32,770,433 issued at Sept. 30, 2021

573,192


545,956

Capital in excess of par value

36,741,266


33,213,645

Deferred directors' compensation

1,835,721


1,768,151

Retained earnings

54,798,980


48,966,420


93,949,159


84,494,172

Less treasury stock, at cost; 377,232 shares at Dec. 31,






2021, and 388,545 shares at Sept. 30, 2021

(5,608,607)


(5,785,433)

Total stockholders' equity

88,340,552


78,708,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

121,802,434

$

117,011,014

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows


Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2021

2020

Operating Activities

Net income (loss)

$

6,682,249

$

(596,720)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided






  by operating activities:






Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,583,760


2,260,649

Impairment of producing properties

5,585


-

Provision for deferred income taxes

366,000


(69,000)

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(78,922)


(232)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

95,039


232

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

2,163,359


(30,862)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

67,570


44,527

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

(2,836,168)


254,036

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

-


613,314

Restricted stock awards

255,844


122,978

Other

37,138


14,387

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:






Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

(1,591,085)


(813,167)

Other current assets

(325,780)


(676,620)

Accounts payable

(95,649)


(398,556)

Income taxes receivable

2,413,942


(12,545)

Other non-current assets

10,253


30,958

Income taxes payable

165,889


-

Accrued liabilities

(281,034)


(271,998)

Total adjustments

1,955,741


1,068,101

Net cash provided by operating activities

8,637,990


471,381








Investing Activities






Capital expenditures

(192,677)


(128,083)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(11,643,827)


(7,869,746)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

4,586,492


-

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(7,250,012)


(7,997,829)








Financing Activities






Borrowings under credit facility

4,000,000


-

Payments of loan principal

(1,500,000)


(1,750,000)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

(32,507)


(24,242)

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(4,402,422)


-

Payments of dividends

(332,210)


(225,887)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(2,267,139)


(2,000,129)








Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(879,161)


(9,526,577)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,438,511


10,690,395

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,559,350

$

1,163,818








Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities














Dividends declared and unpaid

$

517,479

$

229,049
















Gross additions to properties and equipment

$

15,183,829

$

7,986,350

Equity offering used for acquisitions

(3,510,001)


(250,000)

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties






and equipment additions

162,676


261,479

Capital expenditures and acquisitions

$

11,836,504

$

7,997,829

Derivative Contracts as of Jan. 31, 2022













Collar Average

Collar Average

Fiscal Period

Product

Volume Mcf/Bbl

Swap Price

Floor Price

Ceiling Price

Remaining 2022

Natural Gas

610,000





$

3.50

$

4.19

Remaining 2022

Natural Gas

2,818,000

$

2.94








2023

Natural Gas

500,000





$

3.32

$

4.54

2023

Natural Gas

1,980,000

$

3.22








2024

Natural Gas

60,000





$

3.00

$

4.70

2024

Natural Gas

360,000

$

3.40



























Remaining 2022

Crude Oil

113,000

$

44.25








2023

Crude Oil

50,390

$

55.20








2024

Crude Oil

6,890

$

68.42








Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 

EBITDA excluding unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense is defined as adjusted EBITDA. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

First Quarter Ended

First Quarter Ended

Fourth Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2021

Net Income (Loss)

$

6,682,249

$

(596,720)

$

(3,764,200)

Plus:










    Income tax expense










 (benefit)

762,000


(69,000)


450,949

    Interest expense

176,719


301,898


204,925

    DD&A

1,583,760


2,260,649


1,569,631

Impairment

5,585


-


4,620

Less:










    Unrealized gains (losses)










    on derivatives

4,550,459


(867,350)


3,124,035

Gains (losses) on asset sales

(2,120,927)


16,476


247,543

Plus:










Cash receipts from (payments on)










 off-market derivative contracts(1)

(2,688,091)


-


8,800,000

Restricted stock and deferred










director's expense

323,415


167,505


325,567

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,416,105

$

2,915,206

$

4,219,914












(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the statement of
operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP have no effect on the statement of
operations.

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation 

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:

TTM Ended

TTM Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Net Income (Loss)

$

1,061,732

$

(26,440,871)

Plus:






    Income tax expense (benefit)

179,949


(8,612,000)

    Interest expense

869,948


1,218,021

    DD&A

7,068,915


10,618,731

    Impairment

56,060


29,904,528

Less:






    Unrealized gains (losses)






    on derivatives

1,141,029


(2,349,474)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

(1,824,556)


716,910

Plus:






Cash receipts from (payments on)






 off-market derivative contracts(1)

6,111,909


-

Restricted stock and deferred






director's expense

1,191,576


902,248

Adjusted EBITDA

$

17,223,616

$

9,223,221








Debt

$

20,000,000

$

27,000,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

1.16


2.93








(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the
statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP have no
effect on the statement of operations.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 251,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory  or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.

Also from this source

PHX MINERALS INC. TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS...

PHX MINERALS INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2021 RESULTS...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics