PHX MINERALS INC. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results And Announces Dividend Payment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company," (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021, AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Production volumes for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 increased 31% to 2,493 Mmcfe from 1,904 Mmcfe in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased 9% from 2,297 Mmcfe in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

Net loss in the third fiscal quarter of 2021 was $1.4 million , or $0.05 per share, as compared to net loss of $3.6 million , or $0.21 per share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and net loss of $0.5 million , or $0.02 per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

, or per share, as compared to net loss of , or per share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and net loss of , or per share, in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain/loss on asset sales (1) for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.7 million , increased from $1.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased from $3.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2021.

for the third quarter of 2021 was , increased from in the third fiscal quarter of 2020 and increased from in the second fiscal quarter of 2021. On April 30, 2021 , the Company closed on the acquisition of 2,514 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of Oklahoma for approximately $8.5 million in cash and 1.2 million shares of PHX common stock.

, the Company closed on the acquisition of 2,514 net royalty acres in the SCOOP play of for approximately in cash and 1.2 million shares of PHX common stock. Additionally, during the quarter ended June 30 , the Company closed on two separate acquisitions totaling 393 net royalty acres in the Haynesville for an aggregate $2.3 million in cash.

, the Company closed on two separate acquisitions totaling 393 net royalty acres in the Haynesville for an aggregate in cash. Total debt was reduced to $19.9 million as of June 30, 2021 , a 15% decrease from the $23.5 million as of March 31, 2021 .

as of , a 15% decrease from the as of . Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1) ratio was 1.47x at June 30, 2021 .

ratio was 1.47x at . A payment of a one cent per share dividend payable on Sept. 10, 2021 , to stockholders of record on Aug. 26, 2021 , was approved.

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "PHX's third quarter 2021 reflects excellent quarterly results as we reported adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million, an increase of 38% over the sequential prior quarter and a 292% increase compared to the year over year quarter. This is due mainly to higher volumes and improved commodity prices. Importantly, it is a direct reflection of our continued success as we execute our stated strategy of growth through mineral acquisitions in our core focus areas. During the quarter, we closed on the purchase of minerals in three different acquisitions located in the Haynesville and SCOOP for $13.25 million of total consideration, the cash portion of which was funded with proceeds from the April equity offering. This brings our total year to date acquisitions to approximately $21.2 million. We also closed on the sale of non-core/non-operated working interest in 71 well bores for approximately $225,000 as part of our strategy of constantly looking to high grade our asset base.

"Additionally, we reduced our debt to $19.9 million at quarter end, which represents a 15% reduction to sequential prior quarter and a 34% reduction compared to the year over year quarter. Current debt equates to a roughly 1.5x Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1). Our goal is to achieve a 1.2x Debt to EBITDA (TTM) (1) by fiscal year end Sept. 30, 2021. This puts us in a strong financial position and will allow us to allocate a majority of our growing free cash flow to mineral acquisitions over the coming quarters. We look forward to informing you of our results to drive shareholder value in the future."

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



Third Quarter Ended



Third Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Mcfe Sold

2,492,813





1,903,752





6,863,949





6,555,378

Average Sales Price per Mcfe $ 4.37



$ 1.85



$ 3.74



$ 2.80

Gas Mcf Sold

1,879,343





1,361,909





5,090,619





4,539,103

Average Sales Price per Mcf $ 3.33



$ 1.36



$ 2.77



$ 1.73

Oil Barrels Sold

55,492





55,138





170,437





214,159

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 63.77



$ 25.94



$ 52.95



$ 42.43

NGL Barrels Sold

46,753





35,169





125,118





121,887

Average Sales Price per Barrel $ 23.58



$ 6.62



$ 20.42



$ 11.26



Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2021



1,879,343





55,492





46,753





2,492,813

3/31/2021



1,735,820





56,269





37,228





2,296,802

12/31/2020



1,475,456





58,675





41,138





2,074,334

9/30/2020



1,423,602





55,626





46,737





2,037,779



Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2021



908,471





31,095





18,255





1,204,571

3/31/2021



924,969





31,768





19,088





1,230,105

12/31/2020



487,925





27,840





14,948





744,653

9/30/2020



491,234





27,326





20,181





776,276



Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:



Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

6/30/2021



970,872





24,397





28,498





1,288,242

3/31/2021



810,851





24,501





18,140





1,066,697

12/31/2020



987,531





30,835





26,190





1,329,681

9/30/2020



932,368





28,300





26,556





1,261,503



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Third Quarter

Ended



Third Quarter

Ended



Nine Months

Ended



Nine Months

Ended





June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Working Interest Sales

$ 5,486,978



$ 1,876,489



$ 13,245,980



$ 9,976,274

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 5,412,842



$ 1,641,072



$ 12,424,644



$ 8,352,743

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 10,899,820



$ 3,517,561



$ 25,670,624



$ 18,329,017



































Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 259,152



$ 22,996



$ 319,139



$ 572,787

Total Revenue

$ 5,941,559



$ 2,705,383



$ 18,213,696



$ 24,593,201



































LOE per Mcfe

$ 0.43



$ 0.60



$ 0.45



$ 0.59

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing per Mcfe

$ 0.62



$ 0.50



$ 0.60



$ 0.56

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.24



$ 0.07



$ 0.19



$ 0.13

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.91



$ 1.00



$ 0.88



$ 0.96

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.09



$ 0.13



$ 0.12



$ 0.15

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.86



$ 1.29



$ 0.90



$ 1.34

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.15



$ 3.59



$ 3.14



$ 3.73



































Net Income (Loss)

$ (1,356,594)



$ (3,555,215)



$ (2,453,037)



$ (22,117,915)

Adj. Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) (1)

$ 2,356,054



$ (1,536,925)



$ 3,891,673



$ 990,306

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 4,714,200



$ 1,168,834



$ 10,858,048



$ 10,742,522



































Cash Flow from Operations

$ 5,563,226



$ 3,717,398



$ 10,240,333



$ 9,825,740

CapEx - Drilling & Completing

$ 271,661



$ 56,413



$ 696,759



$ 196,168

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 11,402,761



$ 50,000



$ 19,337,265



$ 10,304,016



































Borrowing Base

















$ 28,500,000



$ 32,000,000

Debt

















$ 19,900,000



$ 30,000,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (1)



















1.47





1.48











(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a third quarter 2021 net loss of $1,356,594, or $0.05 per share, as compared to a net loss of $3,555,215, or $0.21 per share, in the third quarter 2020. The change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased LOE, DD&A and impairment expense, partially offset by an increase in losses on derivative contracts, G&A, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses and production taxes.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $7,382,259, or 210%, for the third quarter 2021, compared to the corresponding 2020 quarter due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 145%, 146% and 256%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas, oil and NGL volumes of 38%, 1% and 33%, respectively.

Production increased across all three product categories during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to improved market conditions, resulting in (i) previously curtailed, high interest wells being worked over and brought fully back online in the STACK, Arkoma Stack, and Fayetteville Shale, (ii) acquisitions in the STACK and Haynesville, and (iii) increased drilling and completions activity in the STACK and SCOOP. These were partially offset by plays with naturally declining production in high interest wells, such as the Eagle Ford Shale.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $5,487,483 in the 2021 quarter, as compared to a net loss of $838,282 in the 2020 quarter. The net loss on derivative contracts in both periods was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the periods.

The 12% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 quarter, relative to the 2020 quarter, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $326,861, or 13%, in the 2021 quarter to $0.86 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.29 per Mcfe in the 2020 quarter. Of the DD&A decrease, $1,086,750 was a result of a $0.43 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $759,889 resulting from production increasing 31% in the 2021 quarter. The rate decrease was mainly due to an increase in reserves during the 2021 quarter, as compared to the 2020 quarter.

NINE MONTHS 2021 RESULTS

The Company recorded a nine-month net loss of $2,453,037, or $0.10 per share, in the 2021 period, as compared to a net loss of $22,117,915, or $1.34 per share, in the 2020 period. The change in net loss was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and decreased LOE, DD&A, impairment expense and G&A, partially offset by an increase in losses on derivative contracts, transportation, gathering and marketing expenses, production taxes and a reduction in gain on asset sales and income tax benefit.

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales increased $7,341,607, or 40%, for the 2021 period, compared to the 2020 period due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 60%, 25% and 81%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas and NGL volumes of 12% and 3%, respectively.

Natural gas volumes increased during the nine months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of (i) acquisitions in the Haynesville Shale, (ii) maintenance workovers on high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack, and (iii) increased drilling and completion activity in the STACK. These gas volumes were partially offset by naturally declining production in the Fayetteville Shale and production downtime and curtailments in response to market conditions in the SCOOP. The decrease in oil production was primarily due to naturally declining production in high-interest wells brought online during the first quarter of 2020 in the Bakken, as well as reduced drilling and completion activity in 2021 due to prevailing economic conditions compared to 2020 in the Eagle Ford and SCOOP. Oil production decreases were partially offset by increased drilling and completion activity in the STACK. The increased activity in the STACK also resulted in increased NGL production, which was partially offset by production downtime and curtailments in high-interest wells in in the SCOOP as well as naturally declining production in liquid-rich gas areas of the Anadarko Granite Wash.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of $8,089,662 in the 2021 period, as compared to a net gain of $2,415,401 in the 2020 period. The net loss on derivative contracts in the current period was principally due to the natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps being less beneficial in relation to their respective contracted volumes and prices at the beginning of the period.

The 16% decrease in total cost per Mcfe in the 2021 period, relative to the 2020 period, was primarily driven by a decrease in DD&A. DD&A decreased $2,617,614, or 30%, in the 2021 period to $0.90 per Mcfe, as compared to $1.34 per Mcfe in the 2020 period. Of the DD&A decrease, $3,031,099 was a result of a $0.44 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $413,485 resulting from production increasing 5% in the 2021 period. The rate decrease was mainly due an increase in reserves during the 2021 period, as compared to the 2020 period.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 37 gross and 0.18 net wells in progress converted to producing wells. Our inventory of wells in progress increased to 97 gross wells and 0.48 net wells.





















Bakken/





































































Three



Arkoma













































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:







































































As of 3/31/21



42





13





3





2





3





-





13





4





80

Net Change



18





1





-2





-





-





-





-1





1





17

As of 6/30/21



60





14





1





2





3





-





12





5





97

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage:







































































As of 3/31/21



0.08





0.03





-





-





0.14





-





0.13





0.06





0.44

Net Change



0.05





0.01





-





-





-





-





-0.01





-0.01





0.04

As of 6/30/21



0.13





0.04





-





-





0.14





-





0.12





0.05





0.48

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage:







































































As of 3/31/21



14





11





6





3





-





-





-





6





40

Net Change



-1





-4





-1





-





-





-





-





-





-6

As of 6/30/21



13





7





5





3





-





-





-





6





34











































































As of 6/30/21:







































































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage



6





1





2





-





-





-





3





1





13

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage



12





7





6





1





2





-





13





5





46



Leasing Activity

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company leased 518 net mineral acres for $270,890, primarily in Dawson County, TX in the Midland Basin.





















Bakken/





































































Three



Arkoma













































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended 6/30/21:







































































Net Mineral Acres Leased



-





30





-





-





307





-





-





181





518

Average Bonus per Net Mineral Acre



-



$ 500





-





-



$ 527





-





-



$ 377



$ 524

Average Royalty per Net Mineral Acre

-



20%





-



-



25%





-





-



19%



22%



ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company purchased 2,913 net royalty acres for $13,310,340 and sold 5,197 net royalty acres at an average price of $57 per acre.





















Bakken/





































































Three



Arkoma













































SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Permian



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

During Three Months Ended 6/30/21:







































































Net Mineral Acres Purchased



1,819





47





-





-





-





-





308





23





2,197

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



2,420





61





-





-





-





-





398





34





2,913

Price per Net Royalty Acre

$ 4,455



$ 1,624





-





-





-





-



$ 5,955



$ 1,754



$ 4,570

Net Mineral Acres Sold



-





-





-





-





2,857





-





-





32





2,889

Net Royalty Acres Sold



-





-





-





-





5,165





-





-





32





5,197

Price per Net Royalty Acre



-





-





-





-



$ 55





-





-



$ 391



$ 57



THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Aug. 5, 2021. Management's discussion will be followed by a question and answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13720096.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended June 30,



Nine Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 10,899,820



$ 3,517,561



$ 25,670,624



$ 18,329,017

Lease bonuses and rental income

259,152





22,996





319,139





572,787

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

(5,487,483)





(838,282)





(8,089,662)





2,415,401

Gain on asset sales

270,070





3,108





313,595





3,275,996





5,941,559





2,705,383





18,213,696





24,593,201

Costs and expenses:





























Lease operating expenses

1,064,989





1,147,948





3,100,052





3,871,818

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,538,174





956,653





4,138,653





3,696,282

Production taxes

596,858





134,249





1,316,038





835,284

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

2,137,707





2,464,568





6,176,173





8,793,787

Provision for impairment

45,855





358,826





45,855





29,904,528

Interest expense

220,439





241,191





790,202





958,429

General and administrative

2,275,104





1,908,790





6,065,677





6,306,479

Other expense (income)

235,027





(73,687)





136,083





(44,551)

Total costs and expenses

8,114,153





7,138,538





21,768,733





54,322,056

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

(2,172,594)





(4,433,155)





(3,555,037)





(29,728,855)

































Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(816,000)





(877,940)





(1,102,000)





(7,610,940)

































Net income (loss) $ (1,356,594)



$ (3,555,215)



$ (2,453,037)



$ (22,117,915)

































































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.05)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.10)



$ (1.34)

































Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding:





























Common shares

28,117,199





16,403,243





24,308,185





16,375,736

Unissued, directors' deferred compensation shares

192,059





141,799





174,454





152,500





28,309,258





16,545,042





24,482,639





16,528,236

































Dividends declared per share of





























common stock and paid in period $ 0.01



$ 0.01



$ 0.03



$ 0.09



































Balance Sheets



June 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2020

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,908,500



$ 10,690,395

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

5,114,387





2,943,220

allowance for uncollectable accounts)













Refundable income taxes

2,379,756





3,805,227

Other

480,600





351,088

Total current assets

10,883,243





17,789,930

















Properties and equipment at cost, based on













successful efforts accounting:













Producing natural gas and oil properties

323,187,303





324,886,491

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

32,894,588





18,993,814

Other

681,125





582,444





356,763,016





344,462,749

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(259,018,926)





(263,590,801)

Net properties and equipment

97,744,090





80,871,948

















Operating lease right-of-use assets

628,617





690,316

Other, net

558,659





669,641

Total assets $ 109,814,609



$ 100,021,835

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 1,173,258



$ 997,637

Derivative contracts, net

6,754,328





281,942

Current portion of operating lease liability

130,973





127,108

Accrued liabilities and other

1,324,482





1,297,363

Short-term debt

-





1,750,000

Total current liabilities

9,383,041





4,454,050

















Long-term debt

19,900,000





27,000,000

Deferred income taxes, net

212,007





1,329,007

Asset retirement obligations

2,845,919





2,897,522

Derivative contracts, net

1,354,174





425,705

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

822,907





921,625

















Total liabilities

34,518,048





37,027,909

















Stockholders' equity:













Class A voting common stock, $0.01666 par value; 36,000,500













shares authorized and 30,200,226 issued at June 30, 2021;













24,000,500 shares authorized and 22,647,306 issued at Sept. 30, 2020

503,136





377,304

Capital in excess of par value

25,844,372





10,649,611

Deferred directors' compensation

1,701,110





1,874,007

Retained earnings

53,033,376





56,244,100





81,081,994





69,145,022

Less treasury stock, at cost; 388,545 shares at June 30,













2021, and 411,487 shares at Sept. 30, 2020

(5,785,433)





(6,151,096)

Total stockholders' equity

75,296,561





62,993,926

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 109,814,609



$ 100,021,835



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Nine Months Ended June 30,



2021



2020

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ (2,453,037)



$ (22,117,915)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided













by operating activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

6,176,173





8,793,787

Impairment of producing properties

45,855





29,904,528

Provision for deferred income taxes

(1,117,000)





(6,158,000)

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(316,541)





(567,975)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

334,938





582,458

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(136,596)





(3,258,994)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

167,425





184,188

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

8,089,662





(2,415,401)

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

(688,807)





3,230,034

Restricted stock awards

542,674





619,812

Other

72,126





3,718

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:













Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

(2,134,395)





2,194,430

Other current assets

(89,957)





(121,635)

Accounts payable

209,014





31,755

Income taxes receivable

1,425,471





(134,908)

Other non-current assets

87,065





6,544

Accrued liabilities

26,263





(950,686)

Total adjustments

12,693,370





31,943,655

Net cash provided by operating activities

10,240,333





9,825,740

















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures

(696,759)





(196,168)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(19,337,265)





(10,304,016)

Proceeds from sales of assets

533,371





3,457,500

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(19,500,653)





(7,042,684)

















Financing Activities













Borrowings under Credit Facility

-





6,061,725

Payments of loan principal

(8,850,000)





(11,486,725)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

11,088,858





-

Purchases of treasury stock

(2,741)





(7,635)

Payments of dividends

(757,692)





(1,486,031)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

1,478,425





(6,918,666)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(7,781,895)





(4,135,610)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

10,690,395





6,160,691

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,908,500



$ 2,025,081

















Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





























Additions to asset retirement obligations $ -



$ 4

































Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 23,794,178



$ 10,335,534

Equity offering used for acquisitions

(3,718,000)





-

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties













and equipment additions

(42,154)





164,650

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 20,034,024



$ 10,500,184



Derivative Contracts as of Aug. 1, 2021

Period





















Collar Average



Collar Average

(Calendar Year)

Product

Volume Mcf/Bbl



Swap Price



Floor Price



Ceiling Price

Remaining 2021

Natural Gas



1,193,500











$ 2.38



$ 3.07

Remaining 2021

Natural Gas



600,500



$ 2.82

















2022

Natural Gas



2,540,500











$ 2.42



$ 3.17

2022

Natural Gas



547,500



$ 2.73

















2023

Natural Gas



166,000











$ 2.37



$ 3.26

2023

Natural Gas



84,000



$ 2.56























































Remaining 2021

Crude Oil



9,000











$ 37.00



$ 46.69

Remaining 2021

Crude Oil



55,000



$ 40.75

















2022

Crude Oil



68,500











$ 40.25



$ 50.35

2022

Crude Oil



59,000



$ 41.51



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our SEC filings and posted on our website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for impairment, depreciation, depletion and amortization of properties and equipment, including amortization of other assets, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Third Quarter Ended



Third Quarter Ended



Nine Months

Ended



Nine Months

Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ (1,356,594)



$ (3,555,215)



$ (2,453,037)



$ (22,117,915)

Plus:





























Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

4,482,793





2,537,404





7,400,855





814,633

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(816,000)





(877,940)





(1,102,000)





(7,610,940)

Interest Expense

220,439





241,191





790,202





958,429

DD&A

2,137,707





2,464,568





6,176,173





8,793,787

Impairment

45,855





358,826





45,855





29,904,528

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,714,200



$ 1,168,834



$ 10,858,048



$ 10,742,522



Adjusted EBITDA Excluding Gain on Asset Sales Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales is defined as the adjusted EBITDA less gains on asset sales. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA and of the resulting adjusted EBITDA excluding gain on asset sales for the periods indicated:



Third Quarter Ended



Third Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Second Quarter Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



March 31, 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ (1,356,594)



$ (3,555,215)



$ (2,453,037)



$ (22,117,915)



$ (499,723)

Plus:





































Unrealized (gains) losses





































on derivatives

4,482,793





2,537,404





7,400,855





814,633





2,050,712

Income Tax Expense





































(Benefit)

(816,000)





(877,940)





(1,102,000)





(7,610,940)





(217,000)

Interest Expense

220,439





241,191





790,202





958,429





267,865

DD&A

2,137,707





2,464,568





6,176,173





8,793,787





1,777,817

Impairment

45,855





358,826





45,855





29,904,528





-

Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,714,200



$ 1,168,834



$ 10,858,048



$ 10,742,522



$ 3,379,671









































Less:





































Gain on asset sales

270,070





3,108





313,595





3,275,996





23,257

Loss on asset sales(1)

(238,827)





(4,345)





(248,301)





(11,849)





(5,681)

Adjusted EBITDA excluding





































Gain/loss on asset sales $ 4,682,957



$ 1,170,071



$ 10,792,754



$ 7,478,375



$ 3,362,095









































(1) Included in other expense (income) line item on the Company's Statements of Operations



Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

Debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month ("TTM") basis. We have included a presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. The debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a presentation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis, and of the resulting debt/adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ (4,287,159)



$ (78,271,695)

Plus:













Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

9,788,013





1,031,998

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(1,780,060)





(25,847,940)

Interest Expense

1,118,561





1,402,387

DD&A

8,696,169





15,169,665

Impairment

45,855





106,728,865

Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,581,379



$ 20,213,280

















Debt $ 19,900,000



$ 30,000,000

Debt/Adjusted EBITDA

1.47





1.48



Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation

Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus provision for impairment, provision (benefit) for income taxes and unrealized (gains) losses on derivative contracts. We have included a presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) because we recognize that certain investors consider adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) a useful means of evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted pre-tax net income (loss) for the periods indicated:



Third Quarter Ended



Third Quarter Ended



Nine Months

Ended



Nine Months

Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Net Income (Loss) $ (1,356,594)



$ (3,555,215)



$ (2,453,037)



$ (22,117,915)

Plus:





























Impairment

45,855





358,826





45,855





29,904,528

Unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

4,482,793





2,537,404





7,400,855





814,633

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(816,000)





(877,940)





(1,102,000)





(7,610,940)

Adjusted Pre-Tax Net Income (Loss) $ 2,356,054



$ (1,536,925)



$ 3,891,673



$ 990,306



PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Oklahoma City-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core areas of focus. PHX owns approximately 251,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico and Arkansas. Additional information on PHX can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect the Company's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: our ability to execute our business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on our properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; our ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which we invest; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting our properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

