PHX MINERALS REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN DIVIDEND PAYMENT

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PHX MINERALS INC., "PHX" or the "Company" (NYSE: PHX), today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPT. 30, 2022

Net income in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 was $9.2 million , or $0.26 per share, and $20.4 million , or $0.59 per share, respectively, compared to net income of $8.6 million , or $0.25 per share, in the fiscal third quarter of 2022 and net loss of $(6.2) million , or $(0.24) per share, for fiscal year 2021.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Chad L. Stephens, President and CEO, commented, "In fiscal 2022, we made significant progress in the strategic transition that we began in late 2019. This strategy, to exit legacy assets and transition to a low fixed-cost royalty production model, is coming into sharp focus as demonstrated by the significant improvements in our financial results. We are executing according to our stated plan, growing our royalty reserves, high grading our asset base and generating meaningful profitability and cash flow. In response, both royalty production and royalty reserves reached all-time high levels in the fourth fiscal quarter. Looking ahead, 2023 should prove to be the final year of this transformative transition as we plan to divest a material portion of our remaining legacy non-operated working interest assets. Following these planned divestitures, royalty volumes will represent greater than 90% of total corporate volumes, leaving working interest volumes virtually immaterial."

"Our strategy to allocate capital to existing and near-term potential royalty production acquisitions is working, delivering returns ahead of our expectations," continued Mr. Stephens. "Importantly, our pipeline for acquisitions in our targeted regions remains robust. Also, supply and demand for natural gas remains favorable, which supports strong commodity pricing and gives us the environment to continue to improve profitability and cashflow. Our plan remains steadfast: to utilize the majority of our free cash flow to acquire additional mineral and royalty assets in our core focus areas with the expectation that these acquisitions will quickly convert to additional royalty production volumes. Simultaneously, as we work to continue to scale and expand profitability, we should be positioned to continue to increase our cash dividend which has risen 125% over the last 6 quarters."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Fourth Quarter Ended



Fourth Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended





Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Royalty Interest Sales

$ 15,411,544



$ 6,007,389



$ 44,484,472



$ 18,432,035

Working Interest Sales

$ 6,416,490



$ 6,071,031



$ 25,376,159



$ 19,317,009

Natural Gas, Oil and NGL Sales

$ 21,828,034



$ 12,078,420



$ 69,860,631



$ 37,749,044



























Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

$ (4,298,614)



$ (8,112,827)



$ (16,833,078)



$ (16,202,489)

Lease Bonuses and Rental Income

$ 17,350



$ 105,974



$ 467,502



$ 425,113

Total Revenue

$ 17,546,770



$ 4,071,567



$ 53,495,055



$ 21,971,668



























Lease Operating Expense























per Working Interest Mcfe

$ 1.28



$ 0.93



$ 1.19



$ 0.86

Transportation, Gathering and Marketing























per Mcfe

$ 0.68



$ 0.74



$ 0.61



$ 0.64

Production Tax per Mcfe

$ 0.36



$ 0.28



$ 0.34



$ 0.21

Cash G&A Expense per Mcfe (1)

$ 1.06



$ 0.82



$ 0.95



$ 0.79

G&A Expense per Mcfe

$ 1.46



$ 0.97



$ 1.20



$ 0.90

Interest Expense per Mcfe

$ 0.18



$ 0.09



$ 0.12



$ 0.11

DD&A per Mcfe

$ 0.60



$ 0.71



$ 0.76



$ 0.85

Total Expense per Mcfe

$ 3.65



$ 3.30



$ 3.45



$ 3.18



























Net Income (Loss)

$ 9,158,468



$ (3,764,200)



$ 20,409,272



$ (6,217,237)

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 8,395,965



$ 4,219,914



$ 25,825,548



$ 15,726,260



























Cash Flow from Operations

$ 13,192,676



$ (6,298,246)



$ 37,531,650



$ 3,942,087

CapEx

$ 201,114



$ 36,413



$ 552,638



$ 733,172

CapEx - Mineral Acquisitions

$ 13,652,829



$ 1,287,082



$ 43,525,236



$ 20,624,347



























Borrowing Base













$ 50,000,000



$ 27,500,000

Debt













$ 28,300,000



$ 17,500,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) (2)















1.10





1.11

(1) Cash G&A expense is G&A excluding restricted stock and deferred director's expense from the adjusted EBITDA table on page 13. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS



Fourth Quarter Ended



Fourth Quarter Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Gas Mcf Sold

2,047,614





1,609,101





7,427,708





6,699,720

Average Sales Price per Mcf before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 7.61



$ 4.27



$ 6.16



$ 3.13

Average Sales Price per Mcf after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 5.08



$ 3.54



$ 4.09



$ 2.95

% of sales subject to hedges

58 %



72 %



62 %



62 % Oil Barrels Sold

49,902





54,043





198,535





224,479

Average Sales Price per Bbl before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 94.07



$ 68.02



$ 91.32



$ 56.58

Average Sales Price per Bbl after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 57.80



$ 45.09



$ 57.67



$ 48.17

% of sales subject to hedges

62 %



77 %



72 %



75 % NGL Barrels Sold

40,761





46,369





165,120





171,488

Average Sales Price per Bbl(1) $ 37.89



$ 32.91



$ 36.11



$ 23.80

























Mcfe Sold

2,591,588





2,211,570





9,609,638





9,075,519

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales before the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 21,828,034



$ 12,078,420



$ 69,860,631



$ 37,749,044

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales after the





















effects of settled derivative contracts $ 14,832,521



$ 9,652,336



$ 47,804,278



$ 34,634,153

























(1) There were no NGL settled derivative contracts during the 2022 and 2021 periods.







Total Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2022



2,047,614





49,902





40,761





2,591,588

6/30/2022



1,897,799





48,928





39,732





2,429,760

3/31/2022



1,908,030





51,631





40,371





2,460,042

12/31/2021



1,574,265





48,074





44,256





2,128,248





































Total production volumes attributable to natural gas were 79% and 78%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 and fiscal year 2022.

Royalty Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2022



1,525,363





32,202





20,488





1,841,502

6/30/2022



1,283,737





32,562





19,369





1,595,323

3/31/2022



1,261,949





28,758





18,852





1,547,609

12/31/2021



949,523





25,996





19,953





1,225,220





































Royalty production volumes attributable to natural gas were 83% and 81%, respectively, for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2022.

Working Interest Production for the last four quarters was as follows:

Quarter ended

Mcf Sold



Oil Bbls Sold



NGL Bbls Sold



Mcfe Sold

9/30/2022



522,251





17,700





20,273





750,086

6/30/2022



614,062





16,366





20,363





834,437

3/31/2022



646,081





22,873





21,519





912,433

12/31/2021



624,742





22,078





24,303





903,028





































FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER ENDED SEPT. 30, 2022, RESULTS

The Company recorded fiscal fourth quarter 2022 net income of $9,158,468, or $0.26 per share, as compared to a net loss of ($3,764,200), or ($0.12) per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021. The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales, decreased losses associated with our hedge contracts and increased gains on asset sales, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative costs, or G&A, and income tax expense.

Natural gas, oil and NGL revenue increased $9,749,614, or 81%, for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding fiscal 2021 quarter, due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 78%, 38% and 15%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas volumes of 27%, partially offset by a decrease in oil and NGL volumes of 8% and 12%, respectively.

The production increase in royalty volumes during the fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, as compared to the fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays. The decrease in working interest volumes resulted from the divestiture of low-value legacy working interests in Oklahoma and the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, naturally declining production in high-interest wells in the Arkoma Stack and STACK plays, and shut-in legacy wells in the Eagle Ford play while the operator completes new offset wells.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($4,298,614) in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, as compared to a net loss of ($8,112,827) in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021, of which ($5,938,317) is a loss on settled derivatives and $1,639,703 is a non-cash gain on derivatives with respect to the fiscal fourth quarter 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for the fiscal fourth quarter 2022 excludes $1,057,197 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Sept. 30, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The 11% increase in total cost per Mcfe in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, relative to the fiscal fourth quarter 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and production taxes. G&A increased $1,640,954, or 77%, in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding fiscal 2021 quarter due to increased legal and accounting expenses associated with higher transaction activity and restricted stock expense. Production taxes increased $307,064, or 49%, due to an increase in natural gas, oil and NGL revenue, but decreased as a percent of natural gas, oil and NGL revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022, compared to the corresponding fiscal 2021 quarter, from 5.2% to 4.3%.

Income tax expense increased in the fiscal fourth quarter 2022 due to net income of $9,158,468, compared to the ($3,764,200) net loss recorded in the fiscal fourth quarter 2021.

FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

The Company recorded net income of $20,409,272, or $0.59 per share, in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2022 ("fiscal year 2022"), as compared to a net loss of $(6,217,237), or $(0.24) per share, in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021 ("fiscal year 2021"). The change in net income was principally the result of increased natural gas, oil and NGL sales and gains on asset sales, and decreased depreciation, depletion and amortization, or DD&A, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense, losses on derivative contracts, production taxes, and G&A.

Natural gas, oil and NGL sales increased $32,111,587, or 85%, for fiscal year 2022, compared to fiscal year 2021, due to increases in natural gas, oil and NGL prices of 97%, 61% and 52%, respectively, and an increase in natural gas volumes of 11%, partially offset by a decrease in oil and NGL volumes of 12% and 4%, respectively.

The increase in natural gas production was primarily due to acquisitions and new drilling in the Haynesville play, and slightly offset by divestiture of working interest assets in the Fayetteville Shale and naturally declining production in the Arkoma STACK. The decrease in oil production was a result of naturally declining production in high interest wells in the Eagle Ford and Bakken plays, wells shut in for workovers in the Eagle Ford, our strategy of no longer participating with working interest in new drilling in the Eagle Ford and the natural decline of wells brought online in fiscal year 2021 in the STACK play. These decreases were partially offset by new drilling and acquisitions in the SCOOP. The decrease in NGL production is primarily attributable to the natural decline in high interest, liquids rich wells in the STACK. This was partially offset by new wells in the SCOOP.

The Company had a net loss on derivative contracts of ($16,833,078) in fiscal year 2022, as compared to a net loss of ($16,202,489) in fiscal year 2021, of which ($14,533,560) is a loss on settled derivatives and ($2,299,518) is a non-cash loss on derivatives with respect to fiscal year 2022. Loss on settled derivative contracts for fiscal year 2022 excludes $7,522,794 of cash paid to settle off-market derivative contracts. The change in net loss on derivative contracts was due to the Company's settlements of natural gas and oil collars and fixed price swaps and the change in valuation caused by the difference in Sept. 30, 2022, pricing relative to the strike price on open derivative contracts.

The 8% increase in total cost per Mcfe in fiscal year 2022, relative to fiscal year 2021, was primarily driven by an increase in G&A and production taxes, partially offset by a decrease in DD&A. G&A increased $3,292,712, or 40%, in fiscal year 2022 compared to the fiscal year 2021 due to legal and accounting expenses associated with reincorporating in the state of Delaware and increased transaction activity, increased wage inflation and increased restricted stock expense. Production taxes increased $1,292,563, or 67%, due to increase in natural gas, oil and NGL revenue, but decreased as a percentage of natural gas, oil and NGL revenue in fiscal year 2022, compared to the fiscal year 2021 from 5.1% to 4.6%. DD&A decreased $467,686, or 6%, in fiscal year 2022 to $0.76 per Mcfe, as compared to $0.85 per Mcfe in fiscal year 2021. Of the DD&A decrease, $921,685 was a result of a $0.09 decrease in the DD&A rate per Mcfe, partially offset by an increase of $453,999 resulting from production increasing 6% in fiscal year 2022, compared to fiscal year 2021. The DD&A rate per Mcfe decrease was due to working interest divestitures, partially offset by royalty interest acquisitions during fiscal year 2022.

Income tax expense increased in fiscal year 2022 due to net income of $20,409,272, compared to the $(6,217,237) net loss in fiscal year 2021.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, the Company converted 49 gross (0.22 net) wells to producing status, including 18 gross (0.057 net) in the SCOOP and 8 gross (0.057 net) in the Haynesville, compared to 96 gross (0.25 net) wells, including 39 gross (0.19 net) in the SCOOP and 12 gross (0.03 net) in the Haynesville, during the fiscal third quarter of 2022.

During fiscal year 2022, the Company converted 318 gross (1.07 net) wells to producing status, including 108 gross (0.22 net) in the SCOOP and 84 gross (0.57 net) in the Haynesville, compared to 147 gross (0.56 net) wells in fiscal year 2021.

At Sept. 30, 2022, the Company had a total of 172 gross (0.85 net) wells in progress across its mineral positions and 64 gross (0.21 net) active permitted wells, compared to 155 gross (0.79 net) wells in progress and 65 gross (0.21 net) active permitted wells at June 30, 2022. As of Nov. 28, 2022, 26 rigs were operating on the Company's acreage with 99 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage, compared to 25 rigs operating on the Company's acreage with 96 rigs operating within 2.5 miles of its acreage as of June 30, 2022.















Bakken/













































Three



Arkoma



























SCOOP



STACK



Forks



Stack



Fayetteville



Haynesville



Other



Total

As of Sept. 30, 2022:













































Gross Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage

42





27





10





5





-





80





8





172

Net Wells in Progress on PHX Acreage

0.15





0.05





0.07





0.003





-





0.56





0.02





0.85

Gross Active Permits on PHX Acreage

22





6





7





-





-





23





6





64

















































As of Nov. 28, 2022:













































Rigs Present on PHX Acreage

11





3





1





2





-





9





-





26

Rigs Within 2.5 Miles of PHX Acreage

25





18





4





2





-





39





11





99



































































Leasing Activity

During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, the Company leased 266 net mineral acres for an average bonus payment of $450 per net mineral acre and an average royalty of 22%.

ACQUISITION AND DIVESTITURE UPDATE

During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022, the Company purchased 923 net royalty acres for approximately $13.5 million and sold 112 net mineral acres, which were outside our core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $0.1 million. The Company also sold 243 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $5.3 million.





Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Acquisitions





SCOOP



Haynesville



Other



Total

Net Mineral Acres Purchased



114





450





-





564

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



157





766





-





923





































During fiscal year 2022, the Company purchased 4,570 net royalty acres for approximately $48.0 million and sold 9,707 net mineral acres, which were outside our core focus areas and predominantly undeveloped and unleased, for approximately $2.7 million. The Company also sold 1,001 gross non-operated working interest wellbores for approximately $10.5 million.





Fiscal Year 2022 Acquisitions





SCOOP



Haynesville



Other



Total

Net Mineral Acres Purchased



823





2,204





-





3,027

Net Royalty Acres Purchased



989





3,581





-





4,570





































ROYALTY RESERVES UPDATE

At Sept. 30, 2022, proved royalty reserves increased 45% to 52.8 Bcfe compared to 36.4 Bcfe at Sept. 30, 2021. Proved developed reserves increased by 8.7 Bcfe and proved undeveloped reserves increased by 7.7 Bcfe, primarily due to execution of our acquisition strategy and increased activity in the Haynesville and SCOOP plays.



Proved Royalty Interest



Reserves SEC Pricing



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas

32,055,133





23,978,345

Barrels of Oil

607,727





667,457

Barrels of NGL

685,166





527,142

Mcfe (1)

39,812,491





31,145,939

Proved Undeveloped Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

11,933,021





4,664,782

Barrels of Oil

106,924





64,979

Barrels of NGL

64,637





34,762

Mcfe (1)

12,962,387





5,263,228

Total Proved Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

43,988,154





28,643,127

Barrels of Oil

714,651





732,436

Barrels of NGL

749,803





561,904

Mcfe (1)

52,774,878





36,409,167













10% Discounted Estimated Future









Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):









Proved Developed $ 119,710,945



$ 45,948,690

Proved Undeveloped

52,978,389





9,731,035

Total $ 172,689,334



$ 55,679,725













(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.







TOTAL RESERVES UPDATE

At Sept. 30, 2022, proved reserves were 81.1 Bcfe, as calculated by Cawley, Gillespie and Associates, Inc., the Company's independent consulting petroleum engineering firm. This was a 2% decrease, compared to the 83.0 Bcfe of proved reserves at Sept. 30, 2021. Total proved developed reserves decreased 12% to 68.1 Bcfe, as compared to Sept. 30, 2021, reserve volumes, mainly due to sales of working interest properties in the Fayetteville Shale, Arkoma Stack and Western Anadarko Basin. SEC prices used for the Sept. 30, 2022, report averaged $6.41 per Mcf for natural gas, $90.33 per barrel for oil and $38.09 per barrel for NGL, compared to $2.79 per Mcf for natural gas, $56.51 per barrel for oil and $20.58 per barrel for NGL for the Sept. 30, 2021, report. These prices reflect net prices received at the wellhead.



Proved Reserves SEC Pricing



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Proved Developed Reserves:



Mcf of Gas

50,304,185





60,287,881

Barrels of Oil

1,275,853





1,439,860

Barrels of NGL

1,698,046





1,467,092

Mcfe (1)

68,147,579





77,729,593

Proved Undeveloped Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

11,933,021





4,664,787

Barrels of Oil

106,924





64,980

Barrels of NGL

64,637





34,761

Mcfe (1)

12,962,387





5,263,233

Total Proved Reserves:









Mcf of Gas

62,237,206





64,952,668

Barrels of Oil

1,382,777





1,504,840

Barrels of NGL

1,762,683





1,501,853

Mcfe (1)

81,109,966





82,992,826













10% Discounted Estimated Future









Net Cash Flows (before income taxes):









Proved Developed $ 184,948,239



$ 86,793,303

Proved Undeveloped

52,978,389





9,731,036

Total $ 237,926,628



$ 96,524,339

SEC Pricing









Gas/Mcf $ 6.41



$ 2.79

Oil/Barrel $ 90.33



$ 56.51

NGL/Barrel $ 38.09



$ 20.58













Proved Reserves - Projected Future Pricing (2)













10% Discounted Estimated Future Proved Reserves

Net Cash Flows (before income taxes): Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Proved Developed $ 128,718,584



$ 111,007,369

Proved Undeveloped

39,770,031





11,989,928

Total $ 168,488,615



$ 122,997,297













(1) Crude oil and NGL converted to natural gas on a one barrel of crude oil or NGL equals six Mcf of natural gas basis.

(2) Projected futures pricing as of Sept. 30, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2021, basis adjusted to Company wellhead price.







FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CALL

PHX will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fiscal fourth quarter 2022 results at 11:00 a.m. EST tomorrow, Dec. 14, 2022. Management's discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with investors. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-407-3088 (domestic) or 201-389-0927 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 14 days after the call. The number to access the replay of the conference call is 877-660-6853 and the PIN for the replay is 13734289. A webcast will be available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=pL7VYYvq.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended Sept. 30,



Year Ended Sept. 30,



2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenues:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales $ 21,828,034



$ 12,078,420



$ 69,860,631



$ 37,749,044

Lease bonuses and rental income

17,350





105,974





467,502





425,113

Gains (losses) on derivative contracts

(4,298,614)





(8,112,827)





(16,833,078)





(16,202,489)





17,546,770





4,071,567





53,495,055





21,971,668

Costs and expenses:





















Lease operating expenses

961,148





1,130,916





4,047,420





4,230,968

Transportation, gathering and marketing

1,758,132





1,628,634





5,890,390





5,767,287

Production taxes

929,330





622,266





3,230,867





1,938,304

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

1,550,410





1,569,631





7,278,118





7,745,804

Provision for impairment

2,703





4,620





14,565





50,475

Interest expense

471,716





204,925





1,164,992





995,127

General and administrative

3,783,159





2,142,205





11,500,594





8,207,882

Loss on debt extinguishment

-





260,236





-





260,236

Losses (gains) on asset sales and other

(3,499,296)





(178,615)





(4,243,163)





(356,127)

Total costs and expenses

5,957,302





7,384,818





28,883,783





28,839,956

Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes

11,589,468





(3,313,251)





24,611,272





(6,868,288)

























Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,431,000





450,949





4,202,000





(651,051)

























Net income (loss) $ 9,158,468



$ (3,764,200)



$ 20,409,272



$ (6,217,237)









































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.26



$ (0.12)



$ 0.59



$ (0.24)

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

35,573,813





30,207,492





34,403,498





25,925,536

Diluted

35,916,878





30,207,492





34,560,310





25,925,536

























Dividends per share of





















common stock paid in period $ 0.02



$ 0.01



$ 0.065



$ 0.04



























Balance Sheets



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,396,809



$ 2,438,511

Natural gas, oil, and NGL sales receivables (net of $0

13,152,274





6,428,982

allowance for uncollectable accounts)









Refundable income taxes

-





2,413,942

Other

1,372,847





942,082

Total current assets

17,921,930





12,223,517













Properties and equipment at cost, based on









successful efforts accounting:









Producing natural gas and oil properties

248,978,928





319,984,874

Non-producing natural gas and oil properties

51,779,336





40,466,098

Other

1,085,056





794,179





301,843,320





361,245,151

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(168,759,385)





(257,643,661)

Net properties and equipment

133,083,935





103,601,490













Operating lease right-of-use assets

739,131





607,414

Other, net

757,116





578,593

Total assets $ 152,502,112



$ 117,011,014













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 647,217



$ 772,717

Derivative contracts, net

7,873,979





12,087,988

Income taxes payable

495,858





334,050

Current portion of operating lease liability

213,355





132,287

Accrued liabilities and other

2,032,275





1,809,337

Total current liabilities

11,262,684





15,136,379













Long-term debt

28,300,000





17,500,000

Deferred income taxes, net

1,585,906





343,906

Asset retirement obligations

1,901,904





2,836,172

Derivative contracts, net

687,212





1,696,479

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

985,887





789,339













Total liabilities

44,723,593





38,302,275













Stockholders' equity:









Voting common stock, par value $0.01666 per share: 54,000,500 shares









authorized and 35,776,752 shares issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2022,









36,000,500 shares authorized and 32,770,433 shares issued and

596,041





545,956

outstanding at Sept. 30, 2021









Capital in excess of par value

44,177,051





33,213,645

Deferred directors' compensation

1,496,243





1,768,151

Retained earnings

67,117,791





48,966,420





113,387,126





84,494,172

Less treasury stock, at cost; 377,232 shares at Sept. 30,









2022, and 388,545 shares at Sept. 30, 2021

(5,608,607)





(5,785,433)

Total stockholders' equity

107,778,519





78,708,739

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 152,502,112



$ 117,011,014



Condensed Statements of Cash Flows



Year Ended Sept. 30,



2022



2021

Operating Activities



Net income (loss) $ 20,409,272



$ (6,217,237)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation, depletion and amortization

7,278,118





7,745,804

Impairment of producing properties

14,565





50,475

Provision for deferred income taxes

1,242,000





(985,101)

Gain from leasing fee mineral acreage

(466,341)





(421,915)

Proceeds from leasing fee mineral acreage

688,207





441,653

Net (gain) loss on sales of assets

(4,423,646)





(309,348)

Directors' deferred compensation expense

191,852





234,466

Total (gain) loss on derivative contracts

16,833,078





16,202,489

Cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative contracts

(2,796,250)





(11,925,669)

Restricted stock awards

2,211,673





801,200

Loss on debt extinguishment

-





260,236

Other

87,353





(11,099)

Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:









Natural gas, oil and NGL sales receivables

(6,723,292)





(3,485,762)

Refundable (payable) income taxes

2,413,942





1,391,285

Other current assets

250,568





(436,401)

Accounts payable

(10,305)





(151,875)

Other non-current assets

(380,964)





(86,282)

Income taxes payable

161,808





-

Accrued liabilities

550,012





845,168

Total adjustments

17,122,378





10,159,324

Net cash provided by operating activities

37,531,650





3,942,087













Investing Activities









Capital expenditures

(552,638)





(733,172)

Acquisition of minerals and overriding royalty interests

(43,525,236)





(20,624,347)

Net proceeds from sales of assets

13,217,844





988,600

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(30,860,030)





(20,368,919)













Financing Activities









Borrowings under credit facility

21,300,000





26,300,000

Payments of loan principal

(10,500,000)





(37,550,000)

Net proceeds from equity issuance

5,006,538





11,688,137

Cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivative contracts

(19,260,104)





8,800,000

Purchases of treasury stock

(1,855)





(2,741)

Payments of dividends

(2,257,901)





(1,060,448)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(5,713,322)





8,174,948













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

958,298





(8,251,884)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

2,438,511





10,690,395

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 3,396,809



$ 2,438,511













Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information





















Interest paid (net of capitalized interest) $ 997,085



$ 1,021,142

Income taxes paid (net of refunds received) $ 384,249



$ (1,391,225)













Gross additions to properties and equipment $ 46,791,346



$ 31,485,015

Value of shares used for acquisitions

(3,510,001)





(10,272,288)

Net (increase) decrease in accounts payable for properties









and equipment additions

796,529





144,792

Capital expenditures and acquisitions $ 44,077,874



$ 21,357,519



Derivative Contracts as of Sept. 30, 2022

























Collar Average



Collar Average

Fiscal Period

Product

Volume Mcf/Bbl



Swap Price



Floor Price



Ceiling Price

2023

Natural Gas



1,415,000









$ 4.13



$ 7.69

2023

Natural Gas



2,100,000



$ 3.24













2024

Natural Gas



135,000









$ 3.28



$ 5.98

2024

Natural Gas



380,000



$ 3.41











































2023

Crude Oil



15,000









$ 75.00



$ 96.00

2023

Crude Oil



72,750



$ 63.65













2024

Crude Oil



14,250



$ 74.91

















































Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP financial measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in the Company's financial statements. These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes thereto), included in the Company's SEC filings and posted on its website.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

We define "adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives and gains (losses) on asset sales and including cash receipts from (payments on) off-market derivatives and restricted stock and deferred directors' expense. We have included a presentation of adjusted EBITDA because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



Fourth Quarter

Ended



Fourth Quarter

Ended



Year Ended



Year Ended



Third Quarter

Ended



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021



June 30, 2022

Net Income (Loss) $ 9,158,468



$ (3,764,200)



$ 20,409,272



$ (6,217,237)



$ 8,589,010

Plus:



























Income tax expense



























(benefit)

2,431,000





450,949





4,202,000





(651,051)





976,000

Interest expense

471,716





204,925





1,164,992





995,127





286,345

DD&A

1,550,410





1,569,631





7,278,118





7,745,804





2,022,832

Impairment

2,703





4,620





14,565





50,475





6,277

Less:



























Non-cash gains (losses)



























on derivatives

1,639,703





3,124,035





(2,299,518)





(4,276,820)





3,282,921

Gains (losses) on asset sales

3,558,611





247,543





4,423,648





309,344





693,750

Plus:



























Cash receipts from (payments on)



























off-market derivative contracts(1)

(1,057,197)





8,800,000





(7,522,794)





8,800,000





(1,284,024)

Restricted stock and deferred



























director's expense

1,037,179





325,567





2,403,525





1,035,666





574,333

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,395,965



$ 4,219,914



$ 25,825,548



$ 15,726,260



$ 7,194,102































(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP Energy Company, or BP, for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP had no effect on the Company's statement of operations.







Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM) Reconciliation

"Debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM)" is defined as the ratio of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis. We have included a presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) because we recognize that certain investors consider such ratios to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and for evaluating our financial performance. The debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on a TTM basis and of the resulting debt to adjusted EBITDA (TTM) ratio:



TTM Ended



TTM Ended



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ 20,409,272



$ (6,217,237)

Plus:









Income tax expense (benefit)

4,202,000





(651,051)

Interest expense

1,164,992





995,127

DD&A

7,278,118





7,745,804

Impairment

14,565





50,475

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

(2,299,518)





(4,276,820)

Gains (losses) on asset sales

4,423,648





309,344

Plus:









Cash receipts from (payments on)









off-market derivative contracts(1)

(7,522,794)





8,800,000

Restricted stock and deferred









director's expense

2,403,525





1,035,666

Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,825,548



$ 15,726,260













Debt $ 28,300,000



$ 17,500,000

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (TTM)

1.10





1.11













(1) The initial receipt of $8.8 million of cash from BP for entering into the off-market derivative contracts had no effect on the Company's statement of operations and was considered cash flow from financing activities. A portion of subsequent settlements with BP has no effect on the Company's statement of operations.







Pretax Net Income (Loss) Excluding Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses) Reconciliation

"Pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses)" is defined as earnings before taxes, excluding non-cash gains (losses) on derivatives. We have included a presentation of pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) because we recognize that certain investors consider this amount to be a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. Pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) has limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to pretax net income (loss) excluding non-cash derivative gains (losses) for the periods indicated:



Fourth Quarter Ended



Fourth Quarter Ended



Sept. 30, 2022



Sept. 30, 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ 9,158,468



$ (3,764,200)

Plus:









Income tax expense (benefit)

2,431,000





450,949

Less:









Non-cash gains (losses)









on derivatives

1,639,703





3,124,035

Pretax Net Income (Loss) excluding









Non-cash Derivative Gains (Losses) $ 9,949,765



$ (6,437,286)













Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic

35,573,813





30,207,492

Diluted

35,916,878





30,207,492













Pretax Net Income (Loss) excluding Non-cash









Derivative Gains (Losses) per basic and diluted share $ 0.28



$ (0.21)















PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) Fort Worth-based, PHX Minerals Inc. is a natural gas and oil focused mineral company with a strategy to proactively grow its mineral position in its core focus areas. PHX owns mineral acreage principally located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota and Arkansas. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.phxmin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "should," "may" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect PHX's current views about future events. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company's ability to execute its business strategies; the volatility of realized natural gas and oil prices; the level of production on the Company's properties; estimates of quantities of natural gas, oil and NGL reserves and their values; general economic or industry conditions; legislation or regulatory requirements; conditions of the securities markets; the Company's ability to raise capital; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; financial or political instability; acts of war or terrorism; title defects in the properties in which the Company invests; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory or technical factors affecting properties, operations or prices. Although the Company believes expectations reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by the Company's management. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE PHX MINERALS INC.