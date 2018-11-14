Physical and Cyber Industrial Convergence: AI, Cloud Robotics, Industrial IoT, and Digital Twinning 2018 - 2023

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A massive transformation is underway with the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud infrastructure and processes, advanced Robotics, and IoT enabled Digital Twinning. A digital twin represents a cyber-world duplicate of a real-world object, which can be virtual any type of object ranging from industrial equipment to a physical product. The combination of AI, Cloud Robotics, Industrial IoT technologies, and Digital Twinning is poised to transform manufacturing to an entirely new level in terms of operational oversight, control, and innovation.







Both industrial processes as well as the entire product life-cycle for many industries will be transformed as the distance between production and usage is significantly minimized through improved visibility, monitoring, and feedback. Combined with cloud technologies and the -as a service- model, these technologies are enabling virtually every industry to completely rethink, redesign, and redeploy products as value-added services.



This research evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. The report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2018 to 2023. This research also evaluates the technologies, companies, and solutions involved in next generation manufacturing. The report assesses the impact of IIoT, Data Analytics, and AI on manufacturing efficiency and effectiveness. The report also analyzes how these technologies will lead to optimizing manufacturing for product and service improvements, new revenue streams, and new market opportunities for product life cycle management and customer relationship management.



This research also evaluates the technologies, players, and solutions relied upon for Cloud Computing in IIoT. The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as Cloud Computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing. Mind Commerce also assesses market opportunities for Cloud Computing support of IIoT Devices and the Objects/Things that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT enabled processes. The report includes detailed forecasts for the global and regional outlook as well as by industry vertical, devices, and objects/things from 2018 to 2023.



This research also evaluates the ecosystem, players, technologies and solutions for Cloud Robotics. The report evaluates the current state of technologies and assesses the future outlook of integrated teleoperation, robotics, cloud systems and solutions. This Mind Commerce research also covers all major robot types such as stationary, wheeled, and legged robots. The report provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components from 2018 to 2023. Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.



This research also evaluates Digital Twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the Digital Twinning product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from Digital Twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering Digital Twinning in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more. All direct purchases of Mind Commerce reports includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



