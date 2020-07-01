Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces Joint Venture With Montana-Based Berube Physical Therapy Clinics

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, Calif., today announced the entrance of a joint venture partnership with Berube Physical Therapy, a Montana-based outpatient rehabilitative care group, which operates three rehabilitation centers in the state. This alliance brings PRN's clinic count in the pacific northwest to 29, national footprint to 130 and statewide reach to 11 states. It also represents the California-based organization's first-ever alliance in the state of Montana.

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists.

Located in northern Montana cities of Lolo, Kalispell and Columbia Falls, Berube Physical Therapy is a family owned and operated business and has been a provider in the serving communities since 2017. Berube makes it a priority to not only offer complimentary consultations, but to give back to the communities they serve through local organizational and area chamber support.

"We are excited to enter into this new market and expand our national footprint through this partnership," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. "Berube is a stand-out organization that brings years of experience, knowledge and relationships to PRN and we are eager to build on this relationship as we look to continue providing rural communities access to physical therapy."

Under this new alliance, Berube clinics will continue to offer services of physical therapy, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation, sports medicine and dry needling for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery. Berube's physical therapy services include post-operative care, comprehensive spine rehabilitation, sports medicine programs and hands-on manual therapy techniques.

"We chose to partner with PRN because of its strong focus on outstanding care," said Justin Berube, Owner of Berube Physical Therapy. "This partnership will help us to drive more value along with strong growth that will provide additional access to physical therapy to the communities in Northern Montana region. With the added resources of PRN, we will continue to enhance our strategic approach and uphold our goals to provide the highest level of care possible and exceptional results for our communities."

PRN would like to thank its advisors on the transaction, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, BDO USA, LLP, and FTI Consulting.

Berube Physical Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more about Berube, please visit http://www.berubept.com.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and Instagram, or on LinkedIn.

