Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens a New Clinic in Long Beach, CA, Under the California Rehabilitation & Sports Therapy Brand

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) has unveiled its newest outpatient clinic in the area: California Rehabilitation & Sports Therapy - Lakewood. Situated inside LA Fitness, the facility at 5810 Downey Ave, Long Beach, CA, is Cal Rehab's 15th clinic in the greater OC/LA area and the 29th clinic across Southern California. The clinic is co-owned and managed by Silverton Nguyen, PT, DPT, OCS, CCI, and offers a full range of physical therapy services from aquatic rehabilitation to hand therapy and pre- and post-operative care.

Silverton graduated as a Regent's Scholar from the University of California, San Diego, and went on to earn his Masters in Physical Therapy from Cal State Long Beach and his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Western University of Health Sciences. He is a board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist (OCS), a specialization that only 6% of physical therapists in the United States achieve. As an advocate of lifetime learning, Silverton trained to become a Certified Clinical Instructor and is a lecturer for the Department of Physical Therapy at Cal State Long Beach. He is an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association and has a passion for rehabilitating patients from all backgrounds, believing that everyone can lead stronger and healthier lives.

"I want this clinic to be a resource for the local community, LA Fitness, and anyone who needs guidance on improving the way they move," stated Silverton of the opening. "I believe that the value of physical therapy comes from educating people about their bodies and how anyone can develop the strength they need to achieve their goals."

Cal Rehab – Lakewood offers aquatic therapy, strength and conditioning programs, balance and gait training, and certified hand therapy, in addition to traditional orthopedic rehabilitation and spine care. Silverton's diverse background working in varied settings, including hospitals, nursing facilities, outpatient centers, and sporting events, is an ideal fit for the new clinic.

"We put our patients first, ensuring we're bringing them the highest level of service and knowledge in the healthcare space," says CEO of PRN, Ajay Gupta. "This new location will allow us to continue doing that, and we look forward to servicing club members, the community and growing with our new family of patients."

For more information on Cal Rehab and a listing of all locations, visit www.calrehab.com.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 125 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice. For more information on our model, our locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and Instagram, or on LinkedIn.

