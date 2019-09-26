Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens New Clinic in Little Elm, TX Under the Vista Rehab Partners Brand

LITTLE ELM, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) opened the doors of their newest outpatient clinic in Little Elm, TX under the Vista Physical Therapy brand. The Little Elm facility is located at 26744 E. University Blvd., Suite 500, and marks the 21st clinic in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The clinic is co-owned and managed by Joe Gizzi, PT, DPT, COMT, OCS, and treats all types of orthopedic injuries at various stages of healing, including spine and extremities.

New Vista PT Clinic - Little Elm

Joe graduated from Western Washington University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science/Pre-Physical Therapy. He went on to obtain his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Washington and after graduation, he spent 12 years working in Washington State as an outpatient physical therapist. More recently, he earned his manual therapy certification (COMT) through the Ola Grimsby Institute and moved to Texas in 2018 to join the Vista Rehab Team. Joe enjoys combining patient education and hands-on manual therapy treatments, and creates individualized exercise programs for each patient to address their specific needs and goals.

"It's truly an honor to be opening a clinic in my home community and serving the people of Little Elm and Denton county," commented Joe Gizzi. "I'm committed to improving the physical function and quality of life for those in need by providing custom, dedicated physical therapy services."

Vista Physical Therapy – Little Elm offers specialty services of TMJ dysfunction, headache management and work injury rehabilitation in addition to traditional post-operative therapy, spine care and balance & gait training. The clinic also offers sport-specific training programs and custom programs with a Board Certified Orthopedic Specialist.

"Our talented team of therapists are devoted to providing an exceptional healthcare experience," commented Area VP of PRN, Craig Rettke, PT, MBA, and founder of Vista Rehab Partners. "The latest expansion into Little Elm allows us to deliver our trusted care and patient-centered treatments close to home for those in need."

Vista Rehab Partners has serviced the Dallas-Fort Worth area for almost 20 years and continues to exceed patient expectations and excel in providing superior care. By partnering with local physicians and healthcare providers throughout the treatment process, Vista offers a comprehensive approach to total health and well-being.

For more information on Vista Rehab Partners and a listing of all locations, visit www.vistarehab.com. You can also follow @VistaRehabPartners on Facebook and Instagram and @VistaRehab on Twitter.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 125 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice. For more information on our model, our locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and Instagram, or on LinkedIn.

