Physical Security Market Size to Grow by USD 62.75 Billion Due to Increasing Concerns About Terrorism and Crime - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Increasing concerns about terrorism and crime to boost the market growth

Modern cities are exposed to the threat of crimes and terrorism due to the rapid growth in population combined with socioeconomic factors such as joblessness among the youth. Terrorism and crime incidents are not limited to developing economies; the number of such incidents is also rising in developed economies. Hence, businesses, as well as commercial and residential complexes, are employing physical security solutions, which involve video surveillance, access control, and others.

High initial investments to emerge as a key threat

The new entrants to the market require a large amount of initial investment for the basic IT infrastructure of physical security solutions. An initial IT infrastructure investment can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars, which is difficult for certain companies to bear. Therefore, there are fewer new entrants in the industry. Since there are a number of new physical security technologies that are coming up, there would be an increasing need for updated professional expertise. If professional expertise does not exist, organizations invest plenty of resources in training personnel.

Market Segment Analysis

The physical security market report is segmented by Type (Hardware and software and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Analysis

The hardware and software segment held the largest physical security market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the investments made by vendors in the market in hardware and software that are higher than that in services. An increase in loss resulting from customer theft, employee theft, poor inventory management, and inefficient operations has compelled retailers to invest in electronic article surveillance systems as part of a well-managed and well-executed loss prevention plan.

Regional Analysis

33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for physical security in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American, MEA, and South American regions. The rise in the crime rate in the country will facilitate the physical security market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings





ADT Inc.



ASSA ABLOY AB



Axis Communications AB



Everbridge Inc.



Genetec Inc.



Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.



Honeywell International Inc.



IDEMIA



Johnson Controls International Plc



MOBOTIX AG



Panasonic Corp.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Salient Systems Corp.



Schneider Electric SE



SECOM Plc



Securitas AB



Siemens AG



Sohgo Security Services Co. Ltd.



Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Physical Security Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.4% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 62.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADT Inc., ASSA ABLOY AB, Axis Communications AB, Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEMIA, Johnson Controls International Plc, MOBOTIX AG, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salient Systems Corp., Schneider Electric SE, SECOM Plc, Securitas AB, Siemens AG, Sohgo Security Services Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware and software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware and software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware and software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ADT Inc.

Exhibit 89: ADT Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ADT Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ADT Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: ADT Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Axis Communications AB

Exhibit 93: Axis Communications AB - Overview



Exhibit 94: Axis Communications AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Axis Communications AB - Key news



Exhibit 96: Axis Communications AB - Key offerings

10.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 100: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

Exhibit 105: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 106: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 108: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 110: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 119: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11 SECOM Plc

Exhibit 124: SECOM Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: SECOM Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: SECOM Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: SECOM Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 128: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Teledyne Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

