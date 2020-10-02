Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven Quay Provides Best-Selling Book, "Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus," to the White House Upon the News of COVID in the First Family

SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned physician-scientist Dr. Steven Quay, MD, PhD, and CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) has provided 50 copies of his best-selling book, "Stay Safe: a Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus" to the White House following the news that President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19. The book contains practical information that cannot be found anywhere else concerning how to avoid getting the coronavirus, what to do in the first few days following a diagnosis, and things you can do to stay out of the hospital, stay off a respirator, and recover to full health quickly.

The book, "Stay Safe," is available on Dr. Quay's website, DrQuay.com and in Amazon Kindle format here.

"During the early weeks of 2019 as we began to formulate a research and development plan for Atossa Therapeutics to address this pandemic, I was shocked at the amount of disinformation I found on the internet about this virus and the disease it causes - COVID-19," said Dr. Quay, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics. "I used my over 30 years of drug development experience to put together this book to help you and your family survive and thrive through the coronavirus pandemic. Book sale profits are shared with a volunteer military veterans group helping in hard hit COVID-19 communities."

About Steven Quay, M.D., PhD.

Steven Quay is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS ). He is the author of the first physician-scientist written book on surviving the pandemic, Stay Safe ." He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate Gobina Khorana , a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 220,000 times. His 300+ contributions to medicine have been cited over 9,900 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. Visit his website and sign up for his ElevatorMedicine health and wellness blogs at www.DrQuay.com.

