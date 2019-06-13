PhysicianOne Urgent Care Now a Contracted Network Provider for Veterans on VA Health Plans

WESTWOOD, Mass., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PhysicianOne Urgent Care has announced that they are now a contracted network provider with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health plans, and now offers services to those Veterans newly eligible to receive private sector urgent care. The program dictates that Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system can visit a participating civilian urgent care provider without pre-authorization or an appointment.

PhysicianOne Urgent Care brings the benefits of convenient access for Veterans, including longer hours, the latest in newly installed digital X-ray services, the option to check in online and pre-register online.

"We are thrilled that Veterans in our communities will have access to convenient, same-day care, when needed," said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, Chief Medical Officer for PhysicianOne Urgent Care. "TriWest [the company responsible for managing health benefits under the US Department of Veterans Affairs] reached out to us and asked that we participate in the program. We worked closely with them to quickly make our urgent care centers an option for Veterans. We have already seen a number of Veteran patients since becoming a contracted network provider."

Veterans can learn more about program eligibility requirements here: https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/06/06/va-rolls-out-new-private-sector-health-care-programs.html

PhysicianOne Urgent Care is open in the early morning, evening and all weekend and has locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. Most commercial insurances accepted, and no appointment is needed. Walk in for same day care or check in online to any PhysicianOne Urgent Care location, seven days per week, including holidays.

About PhysicianOne Urgent Care

PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides quality, easily-accessible, walk-in medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. All 18 locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York are open 365 days per year; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., weekdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekends and holidays. Experienced providers are on site at all times. X-ray and lab services are available on site. Insurance is accepted; self-pay options are also available. Parking is available at all locations.

Founded in 2008, PhysicianOne Urgent Care was the first in the region to be accredited and certified by the Urgent Care Association. PhysicianOne Urgent Care is proud to be an Affiliate of Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut and New York, and partnered with Wellforce/Tufts Medical Center in Massachusetts.

For more information, including a list of services, locations, insurances accepted, career opportunities, to check in online, and more, please visit www.P1UC.com.

