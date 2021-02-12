Physicians Endoscopy and Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC Acquire Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center in Partnership with Holy Name Medical Center

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Endoscopy and Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC (ACE), in partnership with Holy Name Medical Center, are pleased to announce the acquisition of Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center (formerly Hudson Bergen Medical Center). Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center will formally become a second location for the existing Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC.

Physicians Endoscopy entered into a strategic partnership with ACE in 2012 and has provided support in delivering clinical and operational excellence for the center over the last nine years. The expansion of the existing partnership to include Holy Name Medical Center in the acquisition of Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center was carefully executed and will allow for the center to contribute to Holy Name Medical Center's exemplary community service and outreach efforts.

"We are excited to leverage our existing partnership with Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC and enter into a new partnership with Holy Name Medical Center through this acquisition," says Larry Trenk, Vice President of Operations at Physicians Endoscopy. "We are committed to delivering excellence and safety in gastrointestinal patient care using state-of-the-art endoscopic medical technology and the latest procedural practices at Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center."

This facility accommodates both patients requiring GI care as well as those requiring general surgical procedures, and the partnering physicians are expected to perform over 4,000 procedures annually. The three physicians involved in the partnership to open the center are Dr. Peter Caride, MD; Dr. Juan Gonzalez, MD; and Dr. John Sotiriadis, MD PHD.

"We are dedicated to serving the population with digestive disorders in Hudson and Bergen counties of New Jersey," says Dr. Peter Caride, MD.

Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center is a licensed facility with a long-standing exemplary record of patient safety and regulatory compliance. In 2020, Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center underwent an annual onsite review in which a team of Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) reviewers evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Care standards. Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care is expected to resurvey the endoscopy center this summer.

For more information about the acquisition of Hudson Bergen Endo Surgical Center and Physicians Endoscopy's development and management services, please visit the company's website here. For more information on Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, LLC, please visit the center's website here.

About Physicians Endoscopy

PE specializes in providing integrated business strategies and insights for GI specialists and healthcare partners to help their practices, ASCs, and ancillary services grow and thrive through professional management, aligned investments, and strategic partnerships. PE focuses on opportunities to preserve physician independence, as well as improving financial and clinical outcomes that drive quality patient care. Recognized as the largest single-specialty developer, investor, and manager, Physicians Endoscopy is the trusted business partner exclusively serving gastroenterologists for over 20 years. To learn more about Physicians Endoscopy, please visit www.endocenters.com.

About Holy Name Medical Center

Holy Name Medical Center is a fully accredited, not-for-profit healthcare facility based in Teaneck, New Jersey, with off-site locations throughout Bergen County. Founded and sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in 1925, the comprehensive 361-bed medical center offers leading-edge medical practice and technology administered in an environment rooted in a tradition of compassion and respect for every patient. Holy Name provides high quality health care across a continuum that encompasses education, prevention, early intervention, comprehensive treatment options, rehabilitation and wellness maintenance—from pre-conception through end-of-life.

Contact: Kelly McCormick ([email protected])

SOURCE Physicians Endoscopy

Related Links

endocenters.com

