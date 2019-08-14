Physicians Endoscopy names David Young CEO

Mr. Tanner said, "David's leadership, operational expertise, and passion for customer care has made the transition from myself to David over the past year seamless. I can say with extraordinary confidence that David's character, professionalism, and skills will help us to create positive changes that will lead to an expansion of PE's leadership role as a trusted service and support partner within the GI specialty."

Before joining Physicians Endoscopy, Young was Chief Operating Officer of Privia Health, Inc., a national physician practice management and medical group based in Virginia, where he helped build the group to over 2,000 providers and was responsible for all day-to-day operations. Young is a native of Scotland, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, and received his MBA from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

"I know that I speak for everyone at PE in thanking Barry for his leadership and tireless dedication to the company," said Mr. Young. "I am especially excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company. We have an exceptionally talented team that is focused on taking decisive actions to transform GI healthcare. Our mission is to support the growth of independent GI physicians, which we view as critical for ensuring the highest quality of care for patients. This mission demonstrated by our recently announced partnership with Capital Digestive Care and resulting launch of our practice management services solution."

