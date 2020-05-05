Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio Offering Online Workshops for Homebound Seniors During COVID-19 Quarantine

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep seniors mentally active, provide spiritual relief and educate them on their Medicare options during the COVID-19 quarantine, Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio (PGSEO) is offering a myriad of free online classes for homebound seniors.

Anyone is welcome to attend a virtual "Medicare 101" workshop and learn more about how Medicare works, what it covers, when to enroll, and how to avoid late enrollment penalties. Those who are approaching their mid-60s, eligible for Medicare coverage, or over 65 and about to retire can take advantage of these workshops—all while practicing safe social distancing in the comfort of their own home.

The workshops are offered by Physicians Group of Southeastern Ohio as part of the Trusted Senior Care Advantage initiative, an innovative health model that improves the quality, efficiency and patient experience for Medicare patients.

The Medicare 101 seminars will be held online only and are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, May 12 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14 5 – 7 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged. To RSVP: www.trustedseniorcareadvantage.com and click on the "Medicare events" tab. Information on how to participate will be emailed to you.

One of the biggest challenges brought on by COVID-19 stay at home orders is that many seniors are facing social isolation. That is why in addition to online Medicare 101 workshops, PGSEO is offering various classes to boost morale and help seniors stay mentally and physically active. Seniors can sign up for SilverSneakers fitness classes or "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together," a storytelling seminar led by Shelley Friend and special guest authors, to find relief during this uncertain time.

The SilverSneakers classes and "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together" seminars will be held online only and are scheduled as follows:

SilverSneakers Wednesday, May 6 12:30 – 2 p.m. Iron Butterflies Thursday, May 14 10 – 10:45 a.m. Iron Butterflies Tuesday, May 26 2 – 2:45 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged. To RSVP: www.trustedseniorcareadvantage.com and click on the "Medicare events" tab. Information on how to participate will be emailed to you.

