Physician's Laser Offers GAINSWave® in California

ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Laser is pleased to announce they now offer GAINSWave! This breakthrough noninvasive medical therapy uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and to treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms.

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Roy Harris, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Physician's Laser is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 3104 Sunset Blvd #3C, Rocklin, CA 95677, USA.

Dr. Harris received specialized training in skin care from premier physicians in the field, including Dr. Steven Dayan, a nationally recognized plastic surgeon, and Dr. Bruce Russell, a noted dermatologist. Since 2001, Dr. Harris has led the greater Sacramento medical community in offering patients laser skin treatments supplemented by Botox and dermal fillers to enhance appearance. Because of his undergraduate degree in Biochemistry, Dr. Harris truly understands the complexity of lasers. This allows him to examine and choose the best lasers for treatments. With a broad experience in laser skin rejuvenation, Dr. Harris vigorously endorses the young, clear skin his patients have gained from this exceptional technology.

For More Information Contact:



Adrian Gonzalez



PR & Social Media Specialist



adrian@gainswave.com



786-558-0338

SOURCE GAINSWave

Related Links

https://gainswave.com

