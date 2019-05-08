Physicians Move into 250,000 sq. ft. Medical Office Building on June 3, Completing Sutter Health's New Van Ness Campus in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Health today announced the June 3 opening of Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation's (SPMF) Van Ness and Geary medical office building (or MOB) at 1100 Van Ness Ave. The building, owned by Pacific Medical Buildings, is a 10-story, 250,000 sq. ft. facility located across the street from Sutter's new CPMC Van Ness Campus hospital, which opened in March. More than 120 specialty physicians and clinicians from the Sutter Health network will occupy five floors of the building in the heart of San Francisco. The MOB completes the creation of a coordinated medical campus community that integrates outpatient services with nearby hospital care.

Physicians and clinicians affiliated with SPMF, the Palo Alto Medical Foundation (PAMF) and California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) will occupy five floors. Private physicians will lease space on floors 7-10. Among the practice areas: advanced organ therapy (including transplant services), women's services, medical and surgical specialty clinics, neurosciences, and cardiovascular services. In addition to a 383-spot underground parking garage, a Walgreens pharmacy is located on the street level. Lab and imaging facilities will be available by July 15. A 125-foot-long, staff-only tunnel connects the MOB with the hospital, completing the new medical campus community.

"Sutter's Van Ness and Geary medical office building is designed to enhance convenience and access to high-quality care, as well as create an exceptional experience for patients, their families and friends," said Kelvin Lam, M.D., Interim CEO for SPMF San Francisco and Marin. "The opening of this modern and centrally-located facility adds another world-class, multi-specialty healthcare center to the Sutter portfolio. This medical office building incorporates a powerful healing environment with an integrated continuum of services to support the community for decades to come."

A truly integrated healthcare network

Sutter's integrated care model allows patients to access primary care in local neighborhoods and higher level specialty care at the new MOB and at other care centers throughout the Bay Area. The CPMC Van Ness hospital serves as the hub for all consolidated inpatient facilities and outpatient services. With the completion of the MOB, the campus knits together hospital and emergency services, affiliated medical offices and specialty outpatient services – including convenient underground parking for patients.

The Sutter Health Newborn Connections program will be occupying space on the entry level of the building. From perinatal classes and lactation services to breastfeeding and baby supplies, Newborn Connections provides expecting families with a range of support from pregnancy to parenthood.

"We've been looking forward to the 'birth' of this vibrant space to provide families with easy access to all of CPMC's Newborn Connections classes and services," said Paula Sulkis, supervisor of the Newborn Connections program. "With Sutter's new CPMC Van Ness Campus hospital located directly across the street, the need for mom, baby and new families to pop in and out of multiple facilities all over town just to make their appointments is eliminated."

Designed to achieve LEED Silver certification, the MOB was constructed and operates in an environmentally conscious way.

The building will feature:

A reduction of water use by 40 percent with water efficient fixtures

An energy reduction of 35 percent through lighting control design

A 2-year contract to purchase at least 8 kwh/gsf of green power

25 percent of materials made from recycled content

75 percent of building waste diverted from landfill

Certified low-emitting materials used in furniture and no urea formaldehyde in any wood composites

Bike parking and storage as well as showers and storage rooms that encourage alternate transportation

By the numbers

Planning and design completed in July 2017

250,000 sq. ft. total; 114,000 sq. ft. available for Sutter provider clinics

provider clinics Capacity for 129 providers

20,000 sq. ft. for Ancillary Services, including a lab, imaging and Newborn Connections

Six-level, subterranean parking structure, with 383 parking spaces and a staff-only tunnel that connects the building to the CPMC Van Ness Campus hospital

Services Offered

The medical office building features the following services from the Sutter Health Network:

Comprehensive neuroscience center

Cardiovascular services

Maternity and women's health services

General and complex gastroenterology

Surgical specialties

Outpatient imaging

Advanced organ therapies (organ transplant)

Women's ultrasound

Outpatient laboratory and imaging

Newborn Connections (support and lactation consulting for new parents)

