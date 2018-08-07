Physicians' Reciprocal Insurers Hosts World-Renowned Expert in Physician Burnout

ROSLYN, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians' Reciprocal Insurers ("PRI"), the second largest admitted medical malpractice insurer in New York State, announced it is hosting an education and discussion event, "Physician Burnout: Resolving a Health Care Crisis Affecting Patients, Physicians and Their Families," to be held tonight, Friday Sept. 14, at the company's headquarters in Roslyn, New York. The featured speaker is Colin West, MD, Ph. D., the co-director of the Mayo Clinic Department of Medicine Physician Well-Being Program.

Dr. West is a renowned expert in physician wellness, whose work centers on physician burnout and how to reduce its impact on physicians and their families. His research aims to improve patient care by promoting physician well-being and reducing physician distress. Healthier physicians can provide better care and communicate more effectively.

"Physician burnout continues to climb to epidemic proportions," said Gerri Donohue, AVP of Education at PRI. "Because this is such a pressing issue, we opened this event to all physicians—and their families—not just our insured clients. Dr. West's insights will be invaluable to providing better outcomes for physicians, reducing risks, and improving patient safety throughout our region."

This evening's event showcases PRI's ongoing commitment to supporting the New York medical community. Past speakers have included Danielle Ofri, MD, Ph. D., Jo Shapiro, MD, and Pat Croskerry, MD, Ph. D. The next event is planned for November.

Physicians in attendance will earn 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. For those who could not attend, a recording of the event will be made available in the coming weeks on the pri.com website.

About Physicians' Reciprocal Insurers

Physicians' Reciprocal Insurers (PRI), is the second largest admitted medical malpractice insurer in New York State and one of the Top Ten insurers in the country providing professional liability insurance to physicians and medical facilities. Founded in 1982 by doctors to serve the healthcare industry and its professionals, PRI continues to be a leader in providing coverage and innovative products that anticipate the needs and further the financial goals of policyholders, and offers key services to help improve the liability environment for doctors, chiropractors, dentists and healthcare facilities.

