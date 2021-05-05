Physician's Weekly Announces the Formation of an Advisory Board

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly LLC, a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals, today announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board with Karthic Bala, Geoff Harris and Shaheed Koury, M.D. as inaugural members.

This move will further expand and build upon Physician's Weekly capabilities in delivering omni-channel, point of care media solutions for pharmaceutical marketers seeking to connect with targeted healthcare professionals. In the most recent Media Vitals survey, Physician's Weekly ranked #1 by physicians as the most used source of sponsored material at the point of care. Currently, the company works with dozens of the top pharmaceutical companies in the United States.

"I look forward to working with these distinguished and innovative leaders from across the healthcare, technology and data spectrum," said Andrew Schultz, Chairman of the Board. "Each brings an expertise that will continue to elevate our products for healthcare professionals and marketers."

Karthic Bala , Advisory Board, Member

Mr. Bala has over twenty years of experience in handling technology and large data systems to drive competitive advantage and monetize data. He is currently the Chief Data Officer of Conde Nast where he oversees a global team focused on using data and statistical modeling techniques to create innovative solutions. Previously, Mr. Bala served as President of the Precision Health Data Institute within Everyday Health.

Geoff Harris , Advisory Board, Member

Mr. Harris is a seasoned veteran of healthcare investing, investment banking and analytical based consulting. He had a multi-decade career as a sell-side research analyst culminating as Global Head of Healthcare Research for UBS. He launched c7 Advisors to advise clients on investing opportunistically in healthcare services, and advised Health Monitor Networks resulting in a majority investment by WestView Capital Partners. Health Monitor Networks is a leading digital consumer facing point of care platform.

Shaheed Koury, M.D., Advisory Board, Member

Dr. Koury is an Emergency Physician by trade, currently serving as Chief Medical Officer and President of Clinical Operations for Quorum Health, a leading hospital network based in Brentwood, TN. Dr. Koury's philosophy is that health care has to evolve to improve patient safety and eliminate duplication while delivering higher quality, and less costly, care.

About Physician's Weekly (www.physiciansweekly.com)

For nearly 40 years, Physician's Weekly LLC, has been a trusted source of medical news and education for healthcare professionals. The company's unique wallboard publication—the cornerstone of its success—is located in over 30,000 top, medical institutions and group practices across the U.S. Physician's Weekly offers in-depth interviews with respected experts in the industry who weigh in on landmark research and trending topics affecting the medical community, medical conference and meeting coverage, as well as accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) activities.

SOURCE Physician's Weekly

Related Links

https://www.physiciansweekly.com

