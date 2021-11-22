Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 7.32 mn | Evolving Opportunities with BTL Group and DJO Global Inc. | Technavio

Based on application, the physiotherapy equipment market witnessed maximum growth in the musculoskeletal segment in 2020. Based on geography, North America occupied about 44% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising geriatric population. The US and Canada are the key countries for the physiotherapy equipment market in North America.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Growing number of healthcare providers

Rising geriatric population

Growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Key Vendor Offerings

BTL Group: The company offers physiotherapy equipment under the brand name CPMOTION.

Reasons to Buy Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist physiotherapy equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the physiotherapy equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the physiotherapy equipment market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy equipment market vendors

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BTL Group, DJO Global Inc., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, Ito Co. Ltd., Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, and Zynex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

