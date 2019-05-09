Physiotherapy Equipment: The Future of the Market, 2024 - Emerging Markets & Technological Advances Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Laser Therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Gynecology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The physiotherapy equipment market is projected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2024 from USD 15 billion in 2018, at CAGR of 5.8%.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease.

The emerging market and technological advances in physiotherapy equipment are expected to provide opportunities for growth for players in the market. On the other hand, the unstable reimbursement scenario for physiotherapy, the shortage of skilled personnel, and alternative therapies such as acupuncture are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

The equipment segment accounted for the largest share in 2018.

Based on product, the physiotherapy equipment market is divided into two major segments- equipment and accessories. The equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market in 2018. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rapidly aging population, growing adoption of healthier lifestyle habits, and the increasing incidence of injuries and chronic diseases. However, the high costs associated with physiotherapy, coupled with regular maintenance and strict regulations, are hindering the growth of this market.



The musculoskeletal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.



On the basis of application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular and pulmonary applications, musculoskeletal applications, neurological applications, pediatric applications, gynecological applications, and other applications (includes sports and palliative care). In 2018, the musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market. The large share of the musculoskeletal applications segment is attributed to the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of accidents.



Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The APAC physiotherapy equipment market, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India is expected to witness high growth in the next five years. Rising geriatric population, a growing number of private sector hospitals, developments in primary healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The physiotherapy equipment market comprises major equipment and accessories vendors include DJO Global (US), Performance Health (US), BTL Industries (US), and EMS Physio (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the physiotherapy equipment market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Market Overview

4.2 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product

4.3 North America: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Share, By Application (2018)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Global Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.1.2 Growing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders, and Cerebrovascular Disease

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Unstable Reimbursement Scenario For Physiotherapy

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.1.3.2 Technological Advances

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Shortage of Skilled Personnel

5.1.4.2 Alternative therapies Such as Acupuncture



6 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.2.1 Electrotherapy Equipment

6.2.1.1 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation and therapeutic Electrical Stimulation are Widely Used in Clinical Settings For Rehabilitation MajorContributing Factors to the Large Share of This Segment

6.2.2 Ultrasound Equipment

6.2.2.1 Ultrasound Equipment Have Major Applications in Connective Tissue therapies

6.2.3 Exercise therapy Equipment

6.2.3.1 Increasing Awareness About the Advantages of therapeutic Exercises Will Drive Market Growth

6.2.4 Cryotherapy Equipment

6.2.4.1 Growing Popularity of Wellness and Fitness Provides Significant Growth Opportunities

6.2.5 Combination therapy Equipment

6.2.5.1 Wide Range of Applications For Combination therapy Across Multiple Patient Populations is A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

6.2.6 Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) therapy Equipment

6.2.6.1 CPM therapy is Mainly Used For Reconstructive Joint Surgery Growth; Increasing Number of Reconstructive Joint Surgeries to Drive Market Growth

6.2.7 Shockwave therapy Equipment

6.2.7.1 Fast Pain Relief and Mobility Restoration are the Key Drivers For the Adoption of Shockwave therapy

6.2.8 Laser therapy Equipment

6.2.8.1 Useful as Both A Monotherapy as Well as an Adjustment to Exercise, Light therapy is A Versatile Tool Used For Physical therapy

6.2.9 Traction therapy Equipment

6.2.9.1 Traction is Widely Available in the US, A Major Market For This Product Segment

6.2.10 Magnetic therapy Equipment

6.2.10.1 The therapeutic Effectiveness of Magnetotherapy is Lower and Slower Than Other Physical therapies-A Key Drawback of This Treatment

6.2.11 Other Physiotherapy Equipment

6.3 Accessories

6.3.1 Physiotherapy Furniture

6.3.2 Physiotherapy Tapes and Bandages



7 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Musculoskeletal Applications

7.2.1 Rising Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Neurological Applications

7.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders to Drive the Adoption of Neurological Physiotherapy Equipment

7.4 Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications

7.4.1 Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Physiotherapy is the First Recognized Clinical Specialty Within Physiotherapy

7.5 Pediatric Applications

7.5.1 Pediatric Physiotherapy Promotes Activity and Participation in Everyday Routines

7.6 Gynecological Applications

7.6.1 Gynecological Applications to Register the Highest Growth in the Physiotherapy Equipment Market During the Forecast Period

7.7 Other Applications



8 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 High Healthcare Expenditure, Presence of Major Manufacturers Have Contributed to Europe's Share

8.3 North America

8.3.1 US

8.3.1.1 US Dominates the Market in North America

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Greater Investments and Awareness Required in Canada to Optimize Physiotherapy Adoption

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Emerging Asian Economies Will Provide Growth Opportunities

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor Benchmarking

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

9.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.5.1 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

9.5.2 Product Launches

9.5.3 Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 GJO Global Inc.

10.2 BTL Industries

10.3 Enraf-Nonius B.V.

10.4 Dynatronics Corporation

10.5 EMS Physio

10.6 ITO Co. Ltd.

10.7 Mectronic Medicale

10.8 Performance Health (Subsidiary of Madison Dearborn Partners)

10.9 Whitehall Manufacturing

10.10 Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH



