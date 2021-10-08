Physiotherapy Market to grow by USD 3.21 bn from 2020 to 2024|Technavio

The physiotherapy market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Treatment process

Therapies



Equipment



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the physiotherapy market include Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing number of healthcare providers, rising older population, and growing use of portable physiotherapy equipment in sports will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as less insurance coverage and medical reimbursement may threaten the growth of the market.

Physiotherapy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist physiotherapy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the physiotherapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the physiotherapy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of physiotherapy market vendors

Physiotherapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (6.84) Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., BTL Group, Colfax Corp., Dynatronics Corp., EMS Physio Ltd., Enraf-Nonius BV, GymnaUniphy NV, HMS Holdings Corp., Mettler Electronics Corp., and Zynex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

