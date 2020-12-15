Physique 57 Awarded Mindbody's 2020 Industry Icon Award

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody , the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, has awarded Physique 57 with its 2020 Industry Icon Award. The award, presented annually at Mindbody's BOLD conference, is given to an enterprise customer that has differentiated themselves from other businesses in a significant and profound way.

"Physique 57 is a world class brand who have been growing and refining a world-class video on demand offering for many years. When COVID-19 hit, they took what they had learned from their previous experience and quickly applied this to conquering live streaming during the shutdown," said Josh McCarter, CEO of Mindbody. "They did what any iconic business does when forced to handle drastic and rapid change – leveraged their strengths, applied lessons learned from the past, and dived in headfirst with an open mind. As such, they have delivered virtual workouts to people all around the world during COVID and continue to expand their community and impact."

Physique 57, which specializes in barre fitness, was an early adopter of on-demand offerings well before the pandemic disrupted the industry and moved many businesses into a hybrid delivery model of in-person classes and streaming options. As such, Physique 57 provided invaluable feedback and expert insight to Mindbody as they developed their Virtual Wellness Platform. Today, Physique 57 is one of the top booked studios on the platform.

"We are honored to have been chosen for this year's Industry Icon Award. This has been a year unlike any other for our industry and receiving this award really put a stamp on all that we have accomplished despite the challenges in front of us," said Carl Helmle, COO of Physique 57. "Our goal was to continue to be there for our clients and give them as familiar of a pathway as possible to stay engaged with us – the Virtual Wellness Platform through Mindbody gave us that and continues to do so. It was not easy in the beginning, and required lots of calls and emails, but I feel that our partnership with Mindbody grew even stronger as a result of this and we are looking forward to 2021 and what's next."

This year's award was presented virtually at a specialty version of Mindbody's BOLD conference, which featured keynote speakers, breakout sessions and customer panels for Mindbody customers and partners. Last year, the inaugural Industry Icon Award was presented to Orangetheory Fitness.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrated health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage, and transact with wellness providers in their local communities and around the world. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com .

SOURCE Mindbody

Related Links

https://www.mindbodyonline.com

