Phytocannabinoid Company allitom Launches Therapeutic CBD Bath Soaks

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- allitom is excited to launch a unique product for its customers who are interested in natural alternative methods for pain relief and relaxation. CBD, or Cannabidiol, is one of many cannabinoids inherent to the hemp plant that has a multitude of beneficial properties. Research has shown that CBD influences receptors that are present in the body to produce desirable effects consistent with reducing inflammation and pain. Applied topically, CBD can penetrate the skin barrier and assist with skin issues, pain reduction and promote relaxation.

The floral and sensual Amber/Bergamot bath soak is comprised of Himalayan Pink Salt, used for centuries for its health benefits in the holistic community.

allitom Bath Soaks are featured in five customized scents and therapeutic salt combinations. Each salt container will provide a potent 250mg of pure CBD isolate and terpenes, with a net weight of approximately 16oz. Our highly sought-after Lavender scent Bath Soak is formulated with Epsom and Dead Sea salt, which are concentrated with essential trace minerals and used widely to promote detoxification and inflammation reduction. The addition of lavender essential oil is a favorite scent for a relaxing experience.

Using the same salt combination, we also feature a Eucalyptus/Peppermint product for a refreshing and reinvigorating sensation. The floral and sensual Amber/Bergamot bath soak is comprised of Himalayan Pink Salt, used for centuries for its health benefits in the holistic community. Our non-traditional Black Lava and Epsom Salt with activated charcoal from Hawaiian coconut shells is paired with Lemongrass/Sandalwood for a truly detoxifying and cleansing bath. For those who just want the soak without the scent, we offer an Unscented Bath soak version containing a therapeutic blend of Epsom, Dead Sea, and Himalayan Pink Salt that can easily match the potent effects of our proprietary scented blends. The MSRP of all Bath Soaks is $39.99.

In addition to Bath Soaks, allitom has a growing line of products including full-spectrum and pure tinctures, gelcaps, and edibles. We feature our bath salts as a simple and effective way to for consumers to incorporate Cannabinoids into their daily routine while getting double the benefits by taking the time to relax in a CBD-infused warm bath. allitom supports CBD and other phytocannabinoids as "Nature's Medicine for Optimal Wellness." With a focus on providing consumers with honest, clearly labeled, and high-quality Cannabidiol (CBD) products through transparent practices, allitom believes the healing and restorative properties of phytocannabinoids can help our clients achieve the best version of themselves.

