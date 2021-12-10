Phytoestrogen Market to Exceed 1.5 Bn Steered by Rising Adoption in Dietary Supplements

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global phytoestrogen market is projected to exhibit growth at 3% CAGR during the forecast period between 2020 to 2030, estimates Fact.MR. Increasing usage of phytoestrogen in the production of nutraceutical and oncological drugs is expected to boost the market in the near future.

Phytoestrogen, also known as dietary estrogen, is a naturally occurring compound found in plants. Its chemical structure is very similar to estrogen. It helps women to rebalance their hormones while they approach menopause. Hence, increasing demand for phytoestrogen among women in the form of dietary supplements is expected to drive sales over the forecast period.

In addition, many pharmaceutical companies are using this plant-based compound to manufacture novel drugs for treating chronic diseases. It is considered to be beneficial for the treatment of rheumatism, osteoporosis, and cancer.

For instance, as per the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), around 924,000 Australians were living with osteoporosis during 2017-2018 and this number is anticipated to surge by 2031. Hence, to curb the global burden, demand for phytoestrogen is expected to burgeon in the upcoming years.

Fact.MR opines, numerous cosmetics manufacturers are also using this plant-based compound as a raw material for making various personal care and cosmetic products. It is set to find usage in anti-aging and anti-acne cosmetics.

Besides, the nutraceutical industry is expected to be a major consumer of this compound for processing nutraceutical drugs. These drugs help in delaying the aging process, supporting the overall body function, and preventing chronic diseases.

"Increasing demand for personal care products across the globe is expected to propel the demand for phytoestrogen in the near future. Apart from that, this compound is likely to be utilized in the healthcare sector for its various beneficial properties. This is expected to bode well for the growth in the market," states a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on type, the iso-flavone segment is expected to remain dominant in the global phytoestrogen market.

The coumeston segment is likely to hold 1/3 rd of the market share in the near future.

of the market share in the near future. In terms of application, the cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a steady pace favored by the antioxidant properties of phytoestrogen.

The pharmaceutical segment is likely to flourish in the upcoming years owing to higher usage of phytoestrogen in rheumatological drugs.

The U.K. is expected to dominate the Europe market as it is considered to be the largest consumer of phytoestrogen-based product.

market as it is considered to be the largest consumer of phytoestrogen-based product. North America is set to hold around 1/5 th of the market stoked by increasing consumption of nutritional products in the U.S.

is set to hold around 1/5 of the market stoked by increasing consumption of nutritional products in the U.S. Japan and India are anticipated to grow at a rapid pace across East and South Asia market in the forthcoming years.

Growth Drivers:

Emergence of various e-commerce platforms providing huge discounts on phytoestrogen-infused products is expected to drive growth in the market.

Increasing demand for nutritional supplements and food among women to enhance their immunity is anticipated to bolster the growth in the market.

Rising usage of the plant-based compound in animal nutrition products is anticipated to create new growth opportunities in the market.

Restraints:

Excessive consumption of phytoestrogen may lead to adverse health conditions, such as endometriosis and endocrine disruption, thereby limiting growth.

Low healthcare expenditure in underdeveloped countries is projected to hamper growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global phytoestrogen market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their positions. Meanwhile, a few other players are aiming to boost their sales with the adoption of various application stores and e-commerce platforms.

For instance,

November 2021 : Arelang Naturals, a renowned provider of health supplements based in India , introduced its latest range of supplements named Caim by årelang. The product line consists of gummies and chocolates for both men and women. The range named Rekindle for Women is a combination of unique phytoestrogen that would help in providing essential nutrients to women in small doses.

: Arelang Naturals, a renowned provider of health supplements based in , introduced its latest range of supplements named Caim by årelang. The product line consists of gummies and chocolates for both men and women. The range named Rekindle for Women is a combination of unique phytoestrogen that would help in providing essential nutrients to women in small doses. February 2021 : Ob-gyn Dr. Manuela Maria Vazquez launched LaMaria, a luxury cosmetics and skin-care brand. It aims to serve women undergoing hormonal changes. The brand also introduced two new products, namely, Mineira phytoestrogen-infused facial moisturizer and Carioca feminine moisturizer.

Key Players in the Phytoestrogen Market Include:

ADM

SK Bioland

Doterra

Frutarom

Natures Plus

Nutragreen Biotechnology

More Valuable Insights on Phytoestrogen Market:

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the phytoestrogen market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the global phytoestrogen market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type

Iso-flavone

Coumeston

Lignan

Others

Application

Nutritional Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

& Oceania Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in Phytoestrogen Market Report

The report offers insight into the phytoestrogen market demand outlook for 2020-2030.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for phytoestrogen market between 2020 and 2030.

Phytoestrogen market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Phytoestrogen market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

