PHYTunes Unveils Patent-Pending Strategy to Deliver Full 5G Inside Residential and Commercial Buildings Enabling Application Innovation, Next-Generation IoT Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PHYTunes, a leader in the convergence and delivery of 5G over existing wired infrastructure, today unveiled its strategy to develop an eco-friendly converged edge solution. The company unveiled a methodology to deliver high-frequency wireless signals over existing and new wireline infrastructure eliminating the barriers to high-speed, advanced applications within residential and commercial buildings. The PHYTunes team demonstrated its innovative approach to wireless-wireline convergence at Deutsche Telekom's global competition, the Telekom Challenge, winning first place in the Research Stream. T-Labs, Telekom's research and development unit, launched the international science competition this year.

In-building limitations to high-frequency signals could slow 5G adoption and limit the number of use cases utilizing IoT, automation, and artificial intelligence. 5G loses significant signal strength going through physical barriers including glass, wood and concrete. PHYTunes has developed a Cellular Subscriber Line (CSL) approach to use existing wireline infrastructure to transport the 5G signal over existing telephone lines, fiber-optic cables, ethernet wires, and coaxial cables to seamlessly deliver 5G speeds without degradation within the home, small business or enterprise.

Deutsche Telekom received 180 proposals from 35 countries competing in both the Development and Research Streams. PHYTunes won first place in the Research Stream and will receive a prize of 75,000 Euro. PHYTunes was the only North American company to make the final top ten. In addition, it will receive an investment from hub:raum, Deutsche Telekom's technology incubator.

Said Jisung Oh, CEO of PHYTunes, "This award recognizes the hard work of our team and validates the critical need for high-speed, in-building solutions that promise to improve the way we work, live and play. At PHYTunes we are literally eliminating the physical and environmental barriers to IoT, artificial intelligence and other application innovation from remote medicine to augmented reality. We bring 5G home."

Said Elmar Arunov, Program Lead for the Telekom Challenge at T-Labs, "Jisung Oh and his team at PHYTunes are solving a critical problem for the future of wireless networking. Their novel approach could change the game of connectivity at the edge. We are proud to recognize them for their innovative approach to wireless-wireline convergence and look forward to watching them grow as a company in the industry."

"Deutsche Telekom´s hub:raum is honored and excited to accompany the great team of PHYTunes on their journey to revolutionize indoor connectivity," said Florian Steger, managing director at Deutsche Telekom hub:raum Fund. "PHYTunes' unique approach can be a game changer in the adoption of 5G to become truly ubiquitous. We are looking forward to support PHYTunes with the extensive resources of Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile to develop their technology into a product that will drastically improve the experience of our customers."

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 242 million mobile customers, 27 million fixed-network lines, and 22 million broadband lines. For more information, www.telekom.com.

About PHYTunes

PHYTunes is revolutionizing the delivery of high-frequency signals over wires that offers operators a true converged network at the edge. The founding team brings years of experience in deploying new services from companies such as Samsung, Qualcomm, Apple, Microsoft, Nokia, ASSIA and universities such as Stanford, UC Berkeley, UCLA and UT Austin. For more information, visit www.phytunes.com.

