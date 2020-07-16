PIA National Announces Call for Fall 2020 Award Nominations

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) has announced a call for nominations for four prestigious awards in its fall 2020 awards program. Nominations are being accepted now through August 25, 2020 for these PIA awards:

Company Award of Excellence;

Company Representative of the Year;

Managing General Agency of the Year; and

Excellence in Social Media.

The PIA National Company Award of Excellence honors an insurance company that demonstrates a commitment to the American Agency System and seeks to further the interests of professional, independent insurance agents by creating a better business environment. PIA places a very high value on its relationships with its carrier partners. PIA members as well as PIA state and regional affiliates make nominations for this award.

The PIA National Company Representative of the Year Award recognizes the professionalism and unique contributions of an outstanding company representative. Nominations for this award are made solely by PIA state and regional affiliates. However, in states that receive their services directly from the national headquarters of PIA, individual PIA members may submit nominations for the Company Representative of the Year Award.

The PIA National Excellence in Social Media Award honors a PIA member agency that uses non-traditional communication tools to effectively further the goals of the organization. An agency may use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, blogs and other social media outlets to creatively promote programs, build upon an existing brand, and introduce products and services to an expandable customer base.

Nominations for this award are made by individual PIA members as well as PIA state and regional affiliates. The 11th annual Excellence in Social Media Award is sponsored by the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).

The PIA National Managing General Agency of the Year Award is given annually to recognize the outstanding achievement of a managing general agency in furthering the interests of agents, along with a commitment to the agency system and successful efforts to create a better business environment for professional insurance agents. Nominations for this award are made by individual PIA members as well as PIA state and regional affiliates.

All four awards will be formally presented in conjunction with the fall PIA National Board of Directors and Governance meetings in September 2020.

Questions should be directed to Sade Hale at 703-518-1350 or [email protected]. Nomination forms are also available to download at https://www.pianet.com/awards.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses. PIA's web address is http://www.pianet.com.

