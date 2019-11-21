PIA National Statement on Extension of NFIP to December 20

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National) is pleased that the Senate today joined the House in including an extension of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) in a federal funding continuing resolution (CR) that will fund the NFIP and other federal programs until December 20. The CR was approved in the Senate by a vote of 74-20. The NFIP would have expired after today without Congressional action. Once the president signs the bill into law, which he has indicated he will do, the NFIP will be on its 14th short-term extension since its most recent long term authority ended in 2017.

"While this extension of the NFIP is appreciated because it avoids a lapse in the program, it is frustrating for agents and NFIP policyholders that Congress is yet again passing a last-minute, short-term extension of the NFIP, guaranteeing that these stakeholders will return to the brink of lapse in a mere four weeks," said Jon Gentile, Vice President of Government Relations of PIA National. "Months ago now, the House Financial Services Committee unanimously passed a bipartisan, five-year reauthorization of the NFIP that includes important reforms."

"The bipartisan support for the House NFIP legislative package is largely unheard of in the current political climate," Gentile said. "This legislation should be brought to the House floor and passed and then be considered by the Senate as soon as possible. Never-ending short-term extensions cause confusion and ambiguity for NFIP policyholders, and they are disruptive to the market. The program needs reform, and the House NFIP legislative package includes it. On behalf of consumers and independent agents alike, we implore Congress to act now."

