PIA Praises Passage of Farm Bill Including Crop Insurance

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) commends Congress for reaching a bipartisan agreement and passing the Farm Bill, which preserves vital crop insurance provisions.

The Senate passed the bill by a vote of 87-13 on December 11. The House followed suit on December 12, approving it 369-47.

The fate of the Farm Bill, which includes jurisdiction over the federal crop insurance program, had been up in the air since the House and Senate entered into a conference committee in July.

"We are pleased that Congress was able to agree on a compromise, bipartisan Farm Bill that includes strong support for the federal crop insurance program," said Jon Gentile, PIA's Vice President of Government Relations. "The 2018 Farm Bill recognizes the need for a strong federal crop insurance program and the vital role that independent agents play in its delivery."

