Piano Announces New Chief Growth Officer, Joanna Catalano

Catalano will focus on growing Piano revenue through strategic partnerships and global market expansion. Her primary focus is to drive a growth strategy rooted in product, vertical and partnership expansion, and build and maintain large-scale relationships with corporate, technology and agency partners.

For over two decades, Catalano has been a creative builder of new businesses, with a focus on new market expansion, specifically in Asia-Pacific. During her time at Dentsu Aegis, Catalano drove a digital marketing agency business of $400M+ billings, across 14 countries, and delivered revenue and profit growth. She also led the M&A strategy in order to scale growth and deliver specialization in core product areas. Previously, with Google, Catalano developed global network client and accelerator programs with blue chip brands such as Coca-Cola, Citibank, Intel and Johnson & Johnson. Her strategy enabled Google to grow product share of revenue, and ink new annual deals and partnership agreements.

"Joanna's experience and approach to scaling businesses across sectors and global markets will undoubtedly further cement Piano's footprint in helping publishers and brands engage audiences, monetize content, and personalize their end-to-end experiences. I am personally thrilled Joanna has joined us to plan and execute the next phase of growth." said Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano.

"Piano's proven track record to elevate audience experiences for publishers, globally, made joining the company an easy and exciting choice. As brands equally focus on driving demand via owned content, subscriptions and zero-party data, the opportunity for the next phase of Piano expansion is clear, and I am excited to join such a talented team to realize that vision," adds Catalano.

Catalano's recruitment is a product of the rapid growth Piano has experienced. In the past 18 months, Piano's global business has increased over 300%, forging relationships with hundreds of publishers such as TechCrunch, Business Insider, The Daily Memphian, Funke Mediengruppe, DER STANDARD, Mediahuis, and many more. All of these achievements have allowed Piano to rapidly expand their subscription and audience engagement programs. Additionally, with the addition of Catalano, Piano continues to expand its female leadership footprint, having recently announced its new Chief Marketing Officer, Ashley Deibert.

