Piano named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies

"Piano's continued growth allows us to better serve our clients across the globe and make a tangible positive impact on how they interact with their customers digitally," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO, Piano. "To still be in the Inc. 5000 four years after our first entry makes us so proud — it's a testament to the energy and commitment our employees bring to their roles every day."

The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. During this period, Piano's revenue grew 470%, proving the company's remarkable gains in a $77M addressable market. Piano serves nearly 1,000 customers across six continents.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Piano continues to be recognized for its rapid expansion and innovation by major players in the digital industry and the business world at large, including Red Herring, World Economic Forum and Deloitte. So far in 2021, Piano has been named Data Management Solution of the Year by Data Breakthrough, MarTech Startup of the Year by MarTech Breakthrough and Organization of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group's Sales and Marketing Technology Awards. The organization has also been a finalist in the 2021 Digiday and INMA awards programs.

About Piano

Piano helps organizations understand and influence customer behavior by putting the power of insights and logic into the hands of their employees. The Piano Analytics and Activation Platform measures thousands of customer data points and acquires first-party data to more deeply engage users and then serve relevant content and experiences based on their unique behaviors and profiles. Using this powerful end-to-end platform, Piano's clients have achieved more scale, engagement and revenue by expanding the lifecycle and value of every digital interaction. Piano's global customer base includes IBM, CNBC, Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal, NBC Sports, Gannett, The Telegraph, the BBC, Kirin Holdings and more. Piano has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing, most innovative technology companies in the world by Red Herring, World Economic Forum and Deloitte. For more information, visit piano.io .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its content reaches more than 50 million people monthly across websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit inc.com .

