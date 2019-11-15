Piano Virtuoso Chloe Flower Releases New Original Track "No Limit" Available Everywhere Now

"So few women are represented as producers and composers. There's no better time than now for us to expand our boundaries and change that," says Chloe Flower. "For me, that meant learning more about engineering and software programming. I hope this song serves as an anthem to keep going, expanding your boundaries and pushing your limits no matter what you do!"

"No Limit" follows up Chloe's summer release of the "Old Town Road" remix and her debut Sony Masterworks track, "Get What U Get" - which she premiered with a performance on the TODAY Show. Just last month, Chloe could be found as the centerpiece during 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalist and Runner-Up, Danielle Frankel's runway show with Vogue stating Chloe's performance was a "funky, energetic spectacle."

Continuing to make classical music accessible to the masses, earlier this year Chloe performed alongside Cardi B at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards which exploded on social media and garnered over 9 million impressions and unanimous praise from press. Chloe's high-energy and high-fashion performance style has picked up the eyes of everyone from Pitchfork to Harper's Bazaar with Cosmopolitan stating "Chloe Flower will smash whatever you think you know about classical music, and look fire doing it." In addition, the superstar pianist has received praise from The FADER, Entertainment Tonight, People, TIME and countless others.

ABOUT CHLOE FLOWER

As the story goes, the Pennsylvania native developed an appreciation for classical early on. By the age of two, Chloe would sit on phone books and play the piano. At 12, she went on to study at the prestigious Manhattan School of Music Pre-College under Zenon Fishbein and later with Herbert Stessin of The Juilliard School. She continued her education at The Royal Academy of Music London, where she experienced a life-changing revelation while playing Bach and listening to hip-hop at the same time. She decided to blend the two together and quickly realized that "hip-hop beats and classical music sound really cool together."

In 2010, she serendipitously met industry icon Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and landed a deal with his label imprint SODAPOP/Island Def Jam. Soon, she found herself in the studio working alongside the legend and co-producing "Lullaby" for Céline Dion. Swizz Beatz caught a set and invited her to contribute to Nas's 2012 chart-topper Life Is Good. As a result, she was featured prominently on record highlight "A Queens Story." More recently, she teamed up with Mike WiLL Made-It, co-producing 2 Chainz for "Poor Fool" from 2017's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Later that year, she also unveiled a holiday single entitled "Drummer Boy" alongside Questlove and Babyface in addition to other solo compositions. In 2018, she co-produced Swae Lee's "Christmas at Swae's."

Beyond writing and performing, Chloe stands out as an active philanthropist, working with the United Nations as a UNODC Artist Ambassador, combating human trafficking and supporting music education globally with a variety of charities. Most notably in her role as a Music Education Ambassador for the Liberace Foundation.

SINGLE ARTWORK (FOR MEDIA USE): DOWNLOAD

PRESS IMAGE (CREDIT SONY MASTERWORKS): DOWNLOAD

CONNECT WITH CHLOE FLOWER

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE

MEDIA CONTACTS

Larissa Slezak | Jamie Bertel

Sony Music Masterworks

Lauren Ceradini | Connor Hunt

Smith & Company

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks