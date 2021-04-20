Picarro Adds Ethylene Oxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Methane Analyzers to GSA Schedule

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., a leading provider of gas concentration and stable isotope analyzers and systems for science, industrial and energy applications, today announced that it has expanded the number of scientific instrumentation and environmental monitoring products available under the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule Contract GS-24F-0066MM through its partnership with Technical Communities Inc. (dba TestMart). As a result, U.S. government agencies and prime contractors can now assemble a complete system from a selection of 62 analyzers, peripherals, and kits through the GSA contract.

Three analyzers in high demand are among the recent additions. The G2910 Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Analyzer, a critical tool for monitoring stack, indoor air, and fugitive emissions, enables organizations to better manage the environmental impact of this gas that is used in medical sterilization. The G2114 Hydrogen Peroxide Analyzer, with its ability to detect trace parts-per-billion (PPB) levels of hydrogen peroxide, can be used to evaluate the performance of air treatment devices that generate gaseous hydrogen peroxide and are marketed to reduce infectious loads from agents such as COVID-19. The G2210-i Methane and Ethane Analyzer can be used to identify and locate super-emitters in energy production and distribution infrastructures, enabling better understanding of leaks and fugitive emissions.

"The US Government has a renewed concern for fenceline communities where long-term exposure to hazardous air pollutants has been linked to cancer clusters and poor overall health," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Picarro. "With these additions to our GSA Schedule through our partnership with TestMart, it will be easier for government customers to analyze a wider range of species, including ethylene oxide, hydrogen sulfide, formaldehyde, ammonia, and hydrogen fluoride, in addition to our traditional suite of greenhouse gas measurement tools for carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide."

Picarro Scientific Instrumentation for Environmental Research

Picarro's patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all its instruments, enabling the continuous detection of target molecules at parts-per-billion (ppb) or better resolution.

The changes that are occurring to the air we breathe in our homes, our workplaces and our communities –– in both natural and urban environments –– must be understood. Effective monitoring and detection of these changes requires a measurement leap towards real-time data collection and interpretation. Picarro's gas analyzers provide researchers, policy makers, regulators and businesses with access to technology that expands and improves their understanding of air quality. The ability to detect subtle variations in the simplest of molecules, the common denominators that are the basis of all life on earth, is foundational knowledge that can help drive meaningful change.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific, industrial, and energy applications. Our portfolio of gas analyzers and systems enables scientists around the world to measure GHGs, trace gases and stable isotopes found in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Picarro's industrial solutions range from advanced natural gas leak detection and emissions quantification technology for utilities companies, to trace gas analysis for semiconductor AMC monitoring, and isolator applications for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at parts per billion or better resolution. For more information on Picarro's portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com.

