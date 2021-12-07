Picarro Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification of Corporate Quality Management System

Latest Achievement Adds to Existing ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification and Successful Completion of the SOC 2 Examination

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro Inc., a leading provider of solutions to measure and analyze greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific and industrial applications, today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification of its Quality Management System. The certification was effective as of November 17, 2021 and applies to the company's corporate and manufacturing headquarters in Santa Clara, California. In addition, Picarro successfully attained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification of its Information Security Management System and successfully completed a Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination earlier this year. These achievements underscore Picarro's commitment to delivering high quality products and services while ensuring robust data/information security and privacy controls.

"ISO 9001:2015 Certification is a major milestone for Picarro," said Jeff Braggin, Chief Quality Officer at Picarro. "It serves as an affirmation of our rigorous quality standards and commitment to continually improve our business processes. Quality and innovation remain our highest priority and we are proud to say that we excel at both. This is reflected in our repeat business and high customer satisfaction ratings."

About the ISO 9001:2015 Standard

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification authenticates organizations' use of the ISO model to build an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including strong customer focus, the involvement of organizations' upper management and leadership structures, an outlined, process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the quality management approach.

About the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Standard

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the international standard which is recognized globally for managing the risks to the security of information assets that an organization holds. The certification allows Picarro to demonstrate to its clients and other stakeholders that the business has a proven and mature information security management system in place.

About the SOC 2 Standard

A Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) examination is a globally recognized attestation standard for security and privacy of customer data. The examination is conducted under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (AT-C section 205, Examination Engagements) of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) by an independent auditing firm. Completion of the SOC 2 Type II examination indicates that selected Picarro processes, procedures and controls have been formally evaluated and tested by an independent accounting and auditing firm.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific applications. Our portfolio of gas analyzers and systems enables scientists around the world to measure GHGs, trace gases and stable isotopes found in the air we breathe, water we drink and land we harvest. Picarro's industrial solutions range from mobile leak detection technology and sophisticated data analytics for natural gas operators to trace gas analysis for semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceuticals isolators. Our patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) is at the heart of all Picarro instruments, enabling the detection of target molecules at part-per-billion or better resolution.

