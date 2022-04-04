Pick-to-Light Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 384.44 million | Growing Number of Fulfillment Centers to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Pick-to-Light Systems Market: Driver

The growing number of fulfillment centers is driving the pick-to-light systems market growth. Enterprises such as Amazon have various fulfillment centers that handle warehousing, picking, order processing, shipping, and packing for its partners. Pick-to-light systems help increase efficiency and reduce shipping errors. In addition, these systems help in increasing the pick rate productivity as well as enhancing accuracy. Thus, the increase in the number of fulfillment centers will lead to an increase in demand for pick-to-light systems. For instance, in August 2021, Amazon planned to open a new fulfillment center in Bengaluru, India. This facility will open up new job opportunities and will have cutting-edge technology. These factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The emergence of pick-to-voice systems is challenging the pick-to-light systems market growth. A pick-to-voice system is primarily designed to keep the workers' hands and eyes free so that they can focus on the picking task at hand. The system issues easy-to-understand voice commands directing employees to locations as well as instructing them about the tasks that need to be performed. This system uses speech synthesis. Owing to the increasing number of advantages of pick-to-voice systems, various enterprises are offering these solutions. Thus, the emergence of pick-to-voice systems will impact the demand for pick-to-light systems, which will impact the growth of the pick-to-light systems market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Pick-to-Light Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the market has been segmented into retail, e-commerce, and 3PL; automotive; food and beverage; manufacturing, and others. The retail, e-commerce, and 3PL segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Pick-to-light systems are used to optimize order fulfillment operations, increase pick rate productivity, and reduce product picking errors. Such an increase in the e-commerce and 3PL industry will lead to the growth of the global pick-to-light systems market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in the number of vehicle manufacturing plants and assembly units will drive the pick-to-light systems market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea, and India are the key countries for the pick-to-light systems market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the pick-to-light systems market. Download Our Exclusive Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Hybrid Fiber Coaxial Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ductless HVAC System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pick-to-Light Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.98% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 384.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Armstrong, Bossard Holding AG, Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., Conveyco, Cornerstone Automation Systems LLC, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Deltalogic Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Dematic Group, Direct ConneX LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Interlake Mecalux Inc., Ioi System Co. Ltd., Kardex AG, Matthews International Corp., microSYST Systemelectronic GmbH, MMCI Automation, Murata Machinery Ltd., Numina Group Inc., Pick To Light Systems S.L., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Toyota Motor Corp., and Voodoo Robotics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Retail, e-commerce, and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Retail, e-commerce, and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Retail, e-commerce, and 3PL - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Retail, e-commerce, and 3PL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Retail, e-commerce, and 3PL - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Daifuku Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Direct ConneX LLC

Exhibit 106: Direct ConneX LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Direct ConneX LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Direct ConneX LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG

Exhibit 109: Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 112: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Ioi System Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Ioi System Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Ioi System Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Ioi System Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Kardex AG

Exhibit 120: Kardex AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Kardex AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Kardex AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Kardex AG - Segment focus

10.9 Matthews International Corp.

Exhibit 124: Matthews International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Matthews International Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Matthews International Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Matthews International Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 microSYST Systemelectronic GmbH

Exhibit 128: microSYST Systemelectronic GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: microSYST Systemelectronic GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: microSYST Systemelectronic GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Toyota Motor Corp.

Exhibit 131: Toyota Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Toyota Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Toyota Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Toyota Motor Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Voodoo Robotics

Exhibit 136: Voodoo Robotics - Overview



Exhibit 137: Voodoo Robotics - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Voodoo Robotics - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio