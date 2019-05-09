Pickard Chilton Selected to Master Plan and Design Transformative Urban Development in Stuttgart, Germany

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickard Chilton, an award-winning architecture studio best known for its innovative and cutting-edge design of corporate headquarters and campuses, announced that it was selected by global real estate firm Hines to master plan and design an urban development at Plieninger Straße 140 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Plieninger Straße 140 Development rendering (Pickard Chilton)

The firm was selected after being invited to participate in an international competition. The project encompasses a 125,000m2 (1.4million gsf) urban development that maximizes landscape open space while integrating itself into the area's broader urban context. The development balances a mix of complementary uses on the site, including a hotel/boarding-house and a publicly-accessible ground level activated by café's, restaurants, and amenity spaces.

The project's concept has been dubbed "Die Fuge" ("The Seam") and focuses on the creation of new, innovative office space as well as an extensive public space located at the center of the master plan. Die Fuge's curving form throughout the rest of the urban development will concentrate buildings to the east and west of the site. The design responds to the site's topography, giving way to a series of green roof terraces with integrated photovoltaic panels, keeping sustainability at the core of the project.

"We are honored to be considered to contribute this significant development to Stuttgart's urban fabric," said William D. Chilton FAIA, RIBA, principal of Pickard Chilton. "This project will allow us to create a next-generation urban development that will positively contribute to the neighborhood while incorporating key environmental goals that are reflective of our client's vision for sustainable and impactful architecture in the 21st century."

Die Fuge's "open office campus" encompasses flexible and modular H-shaped office buildings that will create exterior courtyards for drop-offs and access to bicycle storage and amenities. Inherent flexibility in planning supports long-term building resiliency and responsiveness to market conditions.

"We are especially excited to create a new, inviting public space that will define this development," added principal Chilton. "The project will be integral to creating much needed civic space in the area, joining an already impressive list of public space alternatives in the city, including the Schlossgarten and Killesberg parks."

The project is being developed by international real estate company Hines, in collaboration with Pickard Chilton, ARP Architektenpartnerschaft and Glück Landschaftsarchitektur.

ABOUT PICKARD CHILTON

Pickard Chilton is an international architectural practice noted for its expertise in the design of large, complex and often high-profile buildings including corporate headquarters, high-rise commercial office towers, hotels, and academic and health care facilities. The firm's layered perspective informs all of its work, presenting clients with a sophisticated, knowledge-based approach that emphasizes design vision, integrity, a focus on client objectives, and exceptional service. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., the firm's recent completed projects include: Amegy Bank Tower in Houston, Texas; BOK Park Plaza in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 1144 Fifteenth in Denver, Colorado, and Eaton House in Dublin, Ireland. Current projects include the Y2 Project in Tokyo, Japan; Avocet Tower in Bethesda, Maryland; 2+U in Seattle, Washington; 145 Broadway in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and, Canal Place for Dominion Energy in Richmond, Va. as well as commercial and residential developments in Austin, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami, San Francisco, Stuttgart, Germany and Tokyo, Japan. Please visit www.pickardchilton.com for more information.

