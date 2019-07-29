Pickathon Announces Groundbreaking All-Access Streaming Pass to Watch at Home

Trailer for Pickathon All Access Streaming Pass

https://youtu.be/rYKkus8JKbM

The All-Access Streaming Pass experience is accessible from Pickathon's homepage and will allow viewers to navigate between four live stage channels: Mt. Hood/Starlight, Woods, Galaxy Barn, and Treeline. If you missed something earlier in the festival you can continuously replay any moment from the previous days until Monday, August 5th.

There will be countless historic performances over the weekend from the 60+ artists and the Pickathon All Access Pass is an innovative solution to enable viewers to witness all of these magical moments no matter when and where they occur, from roots artist Tyler Childers dropping his new album live on Friday, August 2, to Americana sweethearts Mandolin Orange holding court from the Starlight Stage on Saturday, August 3, and Nigerian dream-band Ibibio Sound Machine shutting the whole festival down late Sunday night in the Galaxy Barn.

The fun starts on Jerry Garcia's birthday, Thursday, August 1, with Phil Lesh, a founding member of The Grateful Dead, who will be playing an extended two hour set on the Mt Hood Stage with Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band. He will follow this up with a not-to-be-missed three hour set on the fabled Woods Stage on Saturday from 9pm-Midnight PST.

It may not be the full immersion VR experience that was portrayed in the "Pickathon" episode of IFC's Portlandia a few years back, but it's definitely the closest thing to being there yourself (no helmets or drones required). The live streaming experience will be powered by FITE, the leading digital platform, offering more than 1,000 events per year to a global audience.

Early Bird Pricing (until the end of the day, July 31) is $19.99 for the full weekend (Thurs-Sun). After July 31, the pricing is $29.99 for the full weekend.

Viewers can access Pickathon's All Access Streaming Pass here:

http://Pickathon.com/Stream

Pickathon 2019

Nestled into the hills outside Portland, OR, Pickathon has built a reputation over the last twenty years as the best festival experience, combining groundbreaking programming focused on the discovery, sustainable ethics, and a lineup that pushes the boundaries of genre. For artists and fans in the know, Pickathon is the festival you attend to drink from the well of discovery, to find a new artist, a new band, and a new inspiration. Each performance is a curated event, each venue a masterwork of modern design, and audiences at Pickathon are as entranced by the immersive nature of the festival as they are the genre-smashing lineup. Committed to environmental and community sustainability, Pickathon is an industry-leading zero-waste festival, generating an ethos of cultural responsibility that infuses every aspect of the festival. Pickathon redefines the music festival experience.

2019 Lineup Highlights: Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Khruangbin, Mandolin Orange, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Fruit Bats, Mountain Man, Caamp, YOB, Damien Jurado, Makaya McCraven, The Richard Swift Hex Band, Lambchop, Laura Veirs, Julia Jacklin, The Marías, Ibibio Sound Machine, Dan Mangan, Altin Gün, Miya Folick, Sudan Archives, Courtney Marie Andrews, Lido Pimienta, Cedric Burnside, The Beths, Sam Evian, and more!

SOURCE Pickathon; FITE

Related Links

http://www.fite.tv

