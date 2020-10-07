Picker closes 1.3€ Million financing round and hires talent from Letgo

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The tech startup Picker has closed a 1.3€ Million financing round in the middle of a growth boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Raising funds during the confinement was very tricky, the key metrics kept growing very fast, but there was high economic uncertainty for most investment funds," comments Enric Gabarró, CEO of the company.

As reported by the company, the sales metrics grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the fact that users favored buying products recommended by their friends, family and influencers. "In Picker, people trust in the products shown on the platform because users explain why they bought them and why they recommend them," this is what Picker allows, explains Enric.

At Picker, users can discover and buy the best products for them through the recommendations of their favorite influencers, friends or the community. Currently Picker is active in Spain, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. "You find a huge number of low quality products online, however at Picker all the products you see have been picked and recommended by a real person, and they give their reason why." The startup wants to change the way people buy products, and for this they empower the people who make and develop good products and those who share them to help others buy confidently without surprises or risks.

At Picker, users can find Picks (recommended products) of any kind, from decoration or makeup to even construction equipment. "Confinement was a really interesting moment," explains Enric, "in Spain we saw a very large increase in sales of Satisfyers and decoration products, while in Germany sales went up for DIY construction products such as boots, screwdrivers or hammers."

Picker receives investment from the German fund Btov, with headquarters in Berlin.

Thanks to the capital increase, Picker, available in the App Store and Google Play, will set in motion a product growth plan, where their first action has been hiring Roger Fernández, a Senior Product Manager from Letgo. Roger will lead the product development as well as setting up the global growth strategy for the App and Web.

The startup, founded in 2018 by Daniel Ramos, Conan Moriarty and Enric Gabarró, expert in influencer marketing who lead known campaigns in Spain such as Rubius Kitkat, Rubius Fanta and Auronplay with Wallapop, is planning on surpassing over 2 Million euros in sales globally this year. In parallel, the company is planning their entry into new markets, still to be announced.

