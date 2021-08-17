MESQUITE, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Summer is winding down high school students, specifically athletes are eager about the upcoming year and sports season. While student athletes are participating in the sports they love it can often come with complications such as injuries or cramping. Pickle Juice has found a solution to solve cramping in a simple and effective way in order to help athletes be the best they can be.

"Pickle Juice has become a very widely accepted solution to muscle cramping for both athletes and less active people," Said Global Vice President Filip Keuppens. "We took the relatively new science of understanding that muscle cramping is a neurological phenomenon rather than a physiological one and developed a product that targets the very same nerve receptors responsible for sending the signal that causes cramping in order to create the world's most effective solution to this very common problem."

The Pickle Juice product uses a proprietary grain and blend of vinegar to block that nerve signal being sent from brain to muscle that initiates cramping. Pickle Juice was the first product on the market to address the neurological cause of muscle cramps in addition to the physiological symptoms. Not only will Pickle Juice stop cramping immediately, but it will help student athletes recover with its unique blend of vitamins and minerals.

Pickle Juice has become a favorite among a number of athletes and coaches, with orders being placed by the NFL and MLB for upcoming training camps. Football and Baseball players aren't the only ones utilizing Pickle Juice to solve their musical cramps, even Olympic participants have been eager to get their hands on the product. High school athletes also benefit from incorporating Pickle Juice into their routine and will quickly become a must-have product in high school sports.

Pickle Juice is the only product on the market scientifically proven to stop muscle cramps, prevent dehydration and aid in recovery. Pickle Juice is available in a 1-gallon extra strength pickle juice, 16 ounce pickle juice sport, 8 ounce pickle juice sport, 2.5 ounce pickle juice shot, and more.

About Pickle Juice

