Pickswise.com Launches Mobile App In Time For 2021 Football Season

One of the fastest-growing publishers of wagering content in the country, Pickswise is designed around the 97% of bettors who say they are interested in research and analysis and the 80% who say they trust content from outlets that are not directly affiliated with a sportsbook.

The Pickswise app offers key stats, predictions and trends from a team of expert handicappers, including Jared Smith and Ross Tucker, who use detailed statistical analysis and decades of experience to help sports bettors inform and enhance their play. It covers all of the top sporting events, including professional and college football, professional and college basketball, hockey, baseball and soccer.

"The launch of our new Pickswise app is another exciting milestone in solidifying our place as the most comprehensive and resourceful guide for sports betting," said Dan Pozner, Spotlight Sports Group's VP of Content. "Sports bettors are becoming more engaged with an increasing desire for research and analysis to inform their picks. Our app delivers on that, providing unparalleled insights from some of the top experts in the world all in one place. We put in the hours of research so sports bettors can feel confident in their picks, enjoy the game and hopefully walk away successful week after week."

Key features of the app allow sports bettors to:

Compare Odds : Shop odds from the top sportsbooks to get the best picks at the best odds.

: Shop odds from the top sportsbooks to get the best picks at the best odds. Filter Picks : Quickly find favorite picks by filtering by sport and bet types such as Props, Spreads or Total.

: Quickly find favorite picks by filtering by sport and bet types such as Props, Spreads or Total. Place Bets : Simply place bets through some of the biggest sportsbooks including FanDuel, DraftKings and more.

: Simply place bets through some of the biggest sportsbooks including FanDuel, DraftKings and more. Find Exclusive Sportsbook Promotions: Know about the most relevant promotions and free bets, including Risk-Free Bets to Bonus Bets & Enhanced Odds.

The launch follows the release of the inaugural Pickswise.com Annual Sports Bettor Survey, which revealed that sports bettors are spending significant time on research and analysis, pre- and post-game sports news, and watching games themselves. The study found a number of behaviors reflecting a high level of investment and participation: most wager weekly, have more than one mobile sportsbook account, bet on several different sports, make use of many bet types, and are more likely to watch the games they've bet on.

The Pickswise app is now available for download from the App Store in the U.S. and Canada, and on Google Play in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pickswise is also accessible via desktop at https://www.pickswise.com/. For more information, follow @Pickswise.

