Pickup Truck Market in the US to witness over 940 thousand Units growth during 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives |Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the pickup truck market in the US.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the full-size pickup truck segment in 2020.

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the full-size pickup truck segment in 2020. What are the major trends in the market?

The increased product portfolio for pickup trucks is the major trend in the market.

The increased product portfolio for pickup trucks is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Rivian Automotive LLC, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are the top players in the market.

Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Rivian Automotive LLC, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increased utility of pickup trucks. However, the increasing sales of used vehicles in the US might threaten market growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Truck Bedliners Market - Global truck bedliners market is segmented by type (drop-in and spray-on) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Truck Axle Market - Global truck axle market is segmented by application (light-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium-duty trucks) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Rivian Automotive LLC, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increased utility of pickup trucks will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing sales of used vehicles in the US is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this pickup truck market in us forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Pickup Truck Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pickup Truck Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Full-size Pickup Truck



Small- and Mid-size Pickup Truck

Cab Style

Extended Cab and Crew Cab



Regular Cab

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45467

Pickup Truck Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pickup truck market in US report covers the following areas:

Pickup Truck Market in US Size

Pickup Truck Market in US Trends

Pickup Truck Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased product portfolio for pickup trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the Pickup Truck Market in US growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pickup Truck Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pickup truck market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the pickup truck market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pickup truck market across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pickup truck market vendors in the US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Full-size pickup truck - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small- and mid-size pickup truck - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Cab style

Market segments

Comparison by Cab style

Extended cab and crew cab - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Regular cab - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Cab style

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Rivian Automotive LLC

Stellantis NV

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/pickup-truck-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/pickup-truckmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

