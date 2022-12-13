PickUp USA Basketball Expands In Houston

Fast Growing Gym Franchise Opening Multiple New Locations Across Texas

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PickUp USA Fitness (www.pickupusafitness.com), headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, announced the opening of their newest gym location in the Willowbrook area of Houston. This is the second Houston location for the basketball gym brand, and joins other Texas locations in San Antonio and DFW, as well as locations across the country.

PickUp USA has 59 franchises awarded to date, with 20 open or under construction, and 20 more expected to open or start construction in 2023.

The brand is known for their basketball services. Their clubs are multi-court facilities with fitness rooms, and they offer youth basketball training programs and development leagues, as well as adult PickUp games and tournaments.

The company opened their first location in 2012 just outside of Los Angeles and started expanding in 2017. They are listed on several top ten lists related to gym franchises and are regarded as the premier basketball gym brand in the United States.

Devin Anderson is one of four partners that owns and operates the new Houston location. Anderson, a long-time worker in the oil and gas industry, was looking to turn his love for basketball into a career. Several years back, he visited the other Houston PickUp USA location and immediately gravitated toward the business model. He and his partners spent some time working with the PickUp USA development team and quickly signed a franchise agreement.

In a phone interview with Paolo Ontalan, PickUp USA's Vice President of Operations, he discussed the new Houston location and the trajectory for the brand. "Our first Houston club is a consistent top performer within our system," says Ontalan. "We're very excited to open this new club to build on the momentum we have established in this market. We see Houston as a showcase city for our brand."

The new Houston location is currently pre-selling memberships and is set to open in early 2023. More information on this location and the PickUp USA basketball gym concept can be found at: www.pickupusafitness.com

SOURCE PickUp USA Fitness