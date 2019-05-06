Pico continues global expansion with new co-lo facility and direct connectivity to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pico, a leading infrastructure, connectivity, data and cloud technology provider to the global financial services community, today announced its continued global expansion with the launch of a new colocation facility and direct connectivity to the Hosting Services Data Centre of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX).

HKEX is one of the world's major exchange groups, and operates a range of equities, commodities, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world's leading IPO market and, as Hong Kong's only securities and derivatives exchange, is uniquely positioned to offer regional and international investors access to Asia's most vibrant markets.

HKEX is also the global leader in metals trading through wholly owned subsidiaries, the London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Limited. In 2016, LME selected Pico to provide connectivity to LMESelect, LME's electronic member-to-member trading system.

"We are well-positioned to continue our global buildout through this relationship with HKEX, one of Asia's premier gateways to the world's markets," says Pico founder and Chief Executive Officer Jarrod Yuster. "Our best-in-class technology and services give participants cost-effective access to this marketplace with accelerated time-to-market and follow-the-sun support."

Becoming a member of HKEX's hosting services demonstrates Pico's continued rapid expansion into the major Asian market centers, including Tokyo and Singapore. Pico plans to launch 20 new data centers in the next 18 months, including Australia, China, India, South Korea and Taiwan to complement Pico's existing 30+ locations worldwide.

"We welcome Pico to join our data center, where our market participants can access an array of information, technology and network service providers in a secure environment," says Andy Lee, Head of Hosting Services, HKEX.

