Picosun strengthens its position in the semiconductor market

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group strengthens its position in the 300 mm semiconductor market with its new generation ALD tool PICOSUN® Sprinter.

PICOSUN® Sprinter was first launched in December 2020 as a stand-alone module. Now also customer deliveries and installations of PICOSUN® Sprinter clusters have started.

"A Sprinter cluster consist of two Sprinter modules and a central vacuum wafer-handling robot utilizing 5 wafers handling. The set-up enables a throughput of more than 100 wafers an hour with 10nm aluminium oxide target film thickness", explains Juhana Kostamo, VP, Industrial Business Area of Picosun Group.

"The throughput capability combined with the unique design of the tool's reaction chamber, the record-breaking batch film quality and the fact that the tool can be fully integrated with the customers' production line, makes PICOSUN® Sprinter the tool of choice for semiconductor, display and IoT component industries who need a future-proof tool with single wafer film quality and uniformity in fast batch processing", Kostamo concludes.

Picosun provides the most advanced ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field – dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

