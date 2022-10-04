Picture Archiving and Communication System Market to Record a CAGR of 5.89%, Vendors to Deploy Vendors are Deploying Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The picture archiving and communication (PACS) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition in the market is intense, with the presence of tier-1 and tier-2 companies and small companies. The presence of software providers will intensify the competition. Distribution partnerships can help tier-1 and tier-2 companies to grow in the market. Tier-1 companies account for most of the overall market share. They enter into M&A to manufacture and form distribution partnerships. Tier-2 and tier-3 companies provide software solutions for enhancing PACS in healthcare facilities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Government initiatives that encourage the adoption of IT in healthcare are driving the picture archiving and communication system market growth. However, factors such as high equipment costs may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By product, the mid-end PACS segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. PACS helps in connecting small hospitals and medical centers with multi-modality medical imaging systems. The market penetration of mid-end PACS is high owing to the growing need for integrated teleradiology networks. The change in the healthcare IT sector is further driving their adoption. Mid-end PACS are used in radiology and cardiology departments for data management through various medical imaging equipment such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), mammography, and ultrasound.

North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the picture archiving and communication system market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the use of cloud computing in the healthcare sector. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

314e Corp.

Agfa Gevaert NV

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Carestream Health Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Dell Inc.

Esaote Spa

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co

Intelerad Medical Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Laitek Inc.

Lexmark International Inc.

McKesson Corp.

Novarad Corp.

PaxeraHealth

Sectra AB

Siemens AG

Picture Archiving And Communication System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 314e Corp., Agfa Gevaert NV, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Ashva Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Carestream Health Inc., Cerner Corp., Dell Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co, Intelerad Medical Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Laitek Inc., Lexmark International Inc., McKesson Corp., Novarad Corp., PaxeraHealth, Sectra AB, and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

