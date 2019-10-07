Picture Head Holdings Names Industry Veteran Executive, Bill Romeo, President

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Picture Head Holdings, a collective post-production group, announced today that Bill Romeo is being elevated to his new role as President of the worldwide company. Romeo will be charged with oversight and expansion of the company's far-reaching post-production umbrella, comprised of top-tier post companies including Picture Head, Picture Shop, Formosa Group, Finale and The Farm. Bill was selected for the position because of his unique ability to further the culture of community that has proved so successful for the company.

Romeo says, "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to run the business I've envisioned for 30 years. Our goal is to partner with creators to manage the increasingly complex post-production process and do so with best in class artistry." Company co-founder Barbara Glazer added, "I can't think of anyone more qualified to oversee this next phase of our company's growth. Bill's vision furthers our philosophy to create a community where clients and talent collaborate seamlessly."

In the beginning of his career, Romeo produced more than 3,000 commercials for both national and regional advertising campaigns through his own production company. Following his independent commercial work, Romeo joined The Post Group where he founded the company's commercial division. He later served as SVP of Sales and Marketing for Hollywood Digital, before his promotion to COO, and ultimately President. A series of mergers and acquisitions by Ascent Media and later Deluxe saw Romeo land as CMO of global television post-production services at Encore Hollywood. In 2015 Bill realized his ultimate goal and founded Picture Shop in partnership with Picture Head Holdings.

About Picture Head Holdings:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Picture Head is a creative, tech-enabled business services firm that provides critical post-production services for leading feature film, streaming and episodic TV and other media. The platform operates through several divisions with locations in Los Angeles, Vancouver, and the UK, and is focused on complimentary areas of the post-production services supply chain. The Company services a diverse set of studio relationships and related content by leveraging the unique capabilities of each division including finishing, color editing, dailies, visual effect services, and complete sound services.

Contact:

Gabriella Belzer

gbelzer@rogersandcowan.com

SOURCE Picture Head Holdings